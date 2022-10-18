After hearing a report of increased absenteeism and poorer-than-average MCAS scores, the Wareham School Committee, along with all three Wareham school principals, debated possible remedies to pandemic learning loss at their meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. One of many startling statistics in the report, delivered by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb, was that almost three-fourths of Wareham students are designated as “high-needs.” High-needs students can be low-income, current or former English Language Learners (ELL) or students with disabilities. High-needs students were also more likely to be chronically absent, meaning that they missed 10 percent or more of the school year. Committee Vice Chair Geoffrey Swett sounded in disbelief as he discussed the statistic.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO