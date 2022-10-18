Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Board, Committee, and Commission openings
The Town of Wareham wishes to announce that it is currently accepting applications for the following Boards, Committees, and Commissions:. Please submit your application online or you may pick up an application in person at the Selectmen’s. office in the Wareham Town Hall between the hours of 8:15 AM...
Rochester Republican committee announces endorsements
Election day is Nov. 8 and is quickly approaching. The Rochester Republican Committee has announced their endorsements and urge voters to cast their vote for the following candidates: Geoff Diehl Governor, Leah Allen Lt. Governor, James McMahon Attorney General, Rayla Campbell Secretary of the Commonwealth, Anthony Amore Auditor, Jesse Brown Congressional 9th District, Dr. Jeffrey Swift representative 10th Bristol, Timothy Cruz District Attorney, Joseph McDonald Plymouth County Sherriff, and Sandra Wright Plymouth County Commissioner.
Terps Cannabis Dispensaries Employment Symposium
Terps Cannabis Dispensaries is pleased to announce a cannabis employment symposium for the. residents of Wareham, Massachusetts on Thursday November 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Cape. Cod Canal Chamber of Commerce 70 Main St. Buzzards Bay MA. They will provide those interested. in employment in the cannabis industry...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
School Committee debates solutions to pandemic learning loss
After hearing a report of increased absenteeism and poorer-than-average MCAS scores, the Wareham School Committee, along with all three Wareham school principals, debated possible remedies to pandemic learning loss at their meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. One of many startling statistics in the report, delivered by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb, was that almost three-fourths of Wareham students are designated as “high-needs.” High-needs students can be low-income, current or former English Language Learners (ELL) or students with disabilities. High-needs students were also more likely to be chronically absent, meaning that they missed 10 percent or more of the school year. Committee Vice Chair Geoffrey Swett sounded in disbelief as he discussed the statistic.
Opinion: Shining a light, a purple light
Election Day 2022 is just weeks, really days, away and while I am a proud conservative Republican and it may seem obvious to any who read this for whom I am voting, I want to be completely and absolutely nonpartisan as my goal is not to sway your vote but instead to shine a light, a purple light, upon the candidates. I write "purple light" as November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday and Nov. 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022. Purple is the color for pancreatic cancer awareness.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Marion hosts community health fair
MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Man injured at Bourne landfill
BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured at Bourne landfill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Wareham High School students recognized for excellence
Wareham High School is proud to recognize the students who received qualifying scores on their Spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams. AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
