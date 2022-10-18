ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itrwrestling.com

Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest

10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable

Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Cornette ‘Off-Put’ By Current WWE Storyline

Jim Cornette has criticised a recent WWE storyline, questioning whether the veteran involved in the scenario will be able to achieve what he’s set out to do. As had been previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield returned to WWE programming on the October 17th broadcast of Monday Night Raw, revealed as the new manager for Baron Corbin. ‘The Wrestling God’ hailed Corbin as the next God of professional wrestling prior to him besting ex-rival Dolph Ziggler.
PWMania

Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX

With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac

While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Yardbarker

Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel

Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
ewrestlingnews.com

Another QR Code Airs For Bray Wyatt, Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation’

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment. The latest QR code aired during a segment featuring Bray Wyatt’s new mask. The code led to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The code revealed that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Star Heading To SmackDown For Braun Strowman Confrontation

Over the last week, WWE has been building to a match between two of their largest stars — Braun Strowman and Omos. It appears that build will continue on tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown," as Omos, along with manager MVP," is set to make another appearance on the blue brand to confront Strowman once again.
ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib

Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)

The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
