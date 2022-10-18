Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Believes Dominik Mysterio In The Judgment Day Will Help Him Grow As A Wrestler
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event and aligned himself with the Judgment Day. Since then, he has tormented his father and helped Finn Balor defeat Edge in a I Quit match at Extreme Rules 2022. On the latest edition of...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette ‘Off-Put’ By Current WWE Storyline
Jim Cornette has criticised a recent WWE storyline, questioning whether the veteran involved in the scenario will be able to achieve what he’s set out to do. As had been previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield returned to WWE programming on the October 17th broadcast of Monday Night Raw, revealed as the new manager for Baron Corbin. ‘The Wrestling God’ hailed Corbin as the next God of professional wrestling prior to him besting ex-rival Dolph Ziggler.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
ewrestlingnews.com
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
ewrestlingnews.com
Another QR Code Airs For Bray Wyatt, Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation’
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment. The latest QR code aired during a segment featuring Bray Wyatt’s new mask. The code led to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The code revealed that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Star Heading To SmackDown For Braun Strowman Confrontation
Over the last week, WWE has been building to a match between two of their largest stars — Braun Strowman and Omos. It appears that build will continue on tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown," as Omos, along with manager MVP," is set to make another appearance on the blue brand to confront Strowman once again.
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
Comments / 0