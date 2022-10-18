ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
WWE SmackDown Results for October 21, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN is presented from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW

Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension

AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
Backstage News On CM Punk Potentially Returning To WWE

CM Punk is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling and recovering from surgery following the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 with The Elite. Since then, Ace Steel has been fired, and it’s been reported that things look doubtful that CM Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling as AEW is in talks with Punk about a potential buyout.
Another QR Code Airs For Bray Wyatt, Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation’

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment. The latest QR code aired during a segment featuring Bray Wyatt’s new mask. The code led to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The code revealed that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More

According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
Adam Cole Teases A Return To AEW, AEW Dynamite Note, STARDOM/NJPW

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling is not handling the booking of the IWGP Women’s Championship. While the belt will be defended at NJPW’s United States shows and major NJPW events, STARDOM is handling the booking of the title. Adam Cole...
Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event

Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/21/22)

WWE invades the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. – Liv...
WWE NXT Event To Air On The Same Day As ROH Final Battle 2022

WWE NXT is set to go against Ring of Honor Final Battle by putting on an event this December. Sean Ross Sapp reports that WWE NXT talent have been told that December 10th will be the date of their next Premium Live Event, believed to be titled ‘NXT Deadline.’
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst

Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.

