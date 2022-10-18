ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

City of Reno hosting inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday

The City of Reno is excited to host its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Northwest Pool, which will be transformed into a floating pumpkin patch. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants will jump into the pool and retrieve it. Attendees...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Halloween Weekend Happenings at The ROW

THE ROW Reno is celebrating both the living and the dead this upcoming Halloween weekend. On October 28 and 29th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., come honor the departed to celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as “Day of the Dead”, with a two-day interactive mezzanine festival.
RENO, NV
2news.com

SilverSummit Healthplan to Host Free Halloween Community Health Fair

SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a Halloween community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare. Free to community members of all ages, the event will feature a free food,...
mynews4.com

Floating pumpkin patch coming to Reno's Northwest Pool

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You've heard about bobbing for apples but have you heard bobbing for pumpkins? The city of Reno is putting an interesting twist on choosing the perfect pumpkin this Halloween season. The first-ever Pumpkin Plunge is happening at the Northwest Pool on...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Third Thursdays at The Basement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Museum Grand Opening Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center

In 1932, the Sparks Library was opened at 814 Victorian Avenue, now the current location of the Sparks Heritage Museum. Join in 90 years later as the museum hosts the grand opening of Nevada’s newest public library, the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Friday October 21st. From 4...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New public library and research center now open in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Wolf Pack MidTown Homecoming Tailgate Party Friday Night

For the second year, Wolf Pack fans will have the chance to tailgate in Midtown Reno before the big homecoming game. "I feel like this community really rallies behind our own," said Rachel Gattuso with Noble Pie parlor. "We're very proud of our university, we are proud of everyone who comes to reno and becomes a Renoite, and part of that is the Wolf Pack. We want to support our alumni, we want to support our athletes and academics as well."
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear skies, pleasant temperatures and the valley is still mostly green. But over the horizon a change is lurking, one which twice a year, prompts us to get reacquainted with the somewhat confusing and complicated watering system that’s been keeping our yards green. It’s time to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Community Invited to Clean-Up at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery

Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The Lizzy Hammond Foundation says staff is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown. Bring your maintenance tools, such as hedgers, clippers, weed eaters to help this cemetery shine in honor...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow

As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Abby's Highway 40 Now Reopen With Expansion Under New Ownership

Two local couples partner to purchase a dive bar on E 4th Street, Abby's Highway 40, and expand the back patio space to share with an Airstream Dumpling Kitchen named Dumpling Queen. Abby's Highway 40 opens today, October 21, with Dumpling Queen to follow in the coming weeks. The property...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage

A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Nevadaworks Hosting Grand Re-Opening of Job Center in Reno

Nevadaworks, an organization that helps connect job seekers with jobs, is hosting a grand-reopening of their EmployNV Business and Career Hubs at the Reno Town Mall Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. That space was formerly known as the American Job Center of Nevada. The goal is to help...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold

SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
RENO, NV

