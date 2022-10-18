Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
2news.com
City of Reno hosting inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday
The City of Reno is excited to host its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Northwest Pool, which will be transformed into a floating pumpkin patch. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants will jump into the pool and retrieve it. Attendees...
2news.com
Halloween Weekend Happenings at The ROW
THE ROW Reno is celebrating both the living and the dead this upcoming Halloween weekend. On October 28 and 29th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., come honor the departed to celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as “Day of the Dead”, with a two-day interactive mezzanine festival.
2news.com
SilverSummit Healthplan to Host Free Halloween Community Health Fair
SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a Halloween community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare. Free to community members of all ages, the event will feature a free food,...
mynews4.com
Floating pumpkin patch coming to Reno's Northwest Pool
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You've heard about bobbing for apples but have you heard bobbing for pumpkins? The city of Reno is putting an interesting twist on choosing the perfect pumpkin this Halloween season. The first-ever Pumpkin Plunge is happening at the Northwest Pool on...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
2news.com
Sparks Museum Grand Opening Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center
In 1932, the Sparks Library was opened at 814 Victorian Avenue, now the current location of the Sparks Heritage Museum. Join in 90 years later as the museum hosts the grand opening of Nevada’s newest public library, the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Friday October 21st. From 4...
KOLO TV Reno
New public library and research center now open in Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
2news.com
Wolf Pack MidTown Homecoming Tailgate Party Friday Night
For the second year, Wolf Pack fans will have the chance to tailgate in Midtown Reno before the big homecoming game. "I feel like this community really rallies behind our own," said Rachel Gattuso with Noble Pie parlor. "We're very proud of our university, we are proud of everyone who comes to reno and becomes a Renoite, and part of that is the Wolf Pack. We want to support our alumni, we want to support our athletes and academics as well."
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
KOLO TV Reno
It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear skies, pleasant temperatures and the valley is still mostly green. But over the horizon a change is lurking, one which twice a year, prompts us to get reacquainted with the somewhat confusing and complicated watering system that’s been keeping our yards green. It’s time to...
2news.com
Community Invited to Clean-Up at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The Lizzy Hammond Foundation says staff is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown. Bring your maintenance tools, such as hedgers, clippers, weed eaters to help this cemetery shine in honor...
2news.com
Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow
As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
2news.com
Abby's Highway 40 Now Reopen With Expansion Under New Ownership
Two local couples partner to purchase a dive bar on E 4th Street, Abby's Highway 40, and expand the back patio space to share with an Airstream Dumpling Kitchen named Dumpling Queen. Abby's Highway 40 opens today, October 21, with Dumpling Queen to follow in the coming weeks. The property...
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
2news.com
Nevadaworks Hosting Grand Re-Opening of Job Center in Reno
Nevadaworks, an organization that helps connect job seekers with jobs, is hosting a grand-reopening of their EmployNV Business and Career Hubs at the Reno Town Mall Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. That space was formerly known as the American Job Center of Nevada. The goal is to help...
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
2news.com
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
