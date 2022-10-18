ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in a 1992 Homicide: 100 Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest. On Tuesday, March 31, 1992, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department located an unconscious adult...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mpdc.dc.gov

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Howard University Homecoming Weekend

On Friday, October 21, 2022 and Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Howard University Homecoming Weekend will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:. The following streets will be posted as...
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

Independent Study Finds No Bias in MPD’s Use of Threat Assessments for First Amendment Assemblies

The Office of Police Complaints published an independent study conducted by the National Policing Institute last week. The report, “A Study of Bias in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Threat Assessment Process,” evaluated whether or not there was evidence of bias in MPD’s threat assessments for First Amendment Assemblies. The report found no evidence of bias. Chief Robert J. Contee, III expressed his appreciation for the work of the Office of Police Complaints and the National Policing Institute for their thoughtful review and ultimate recommendations in the report.
WASHINGTON, DC

