The Office of Police Complaints published an independent study conducted by the National Policing Institute last week. The report, “A Study of Bias in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Threat Assessment Process,” evaluated whether or not there was evidence of bias in MPD’s threat assessments for First Amendment Assemblies. The report found no evidence of bias. Chief Robert J. Contee, III expressed his appreciation for the work of the Office of Police Complaints and the National Policing Institute for their thoughtful review and ultimate recommendations in the report.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO