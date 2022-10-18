ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lydia Raley
3d ago

Same situation here in Az with our drought and Lake Mead. RIP to all that are finally found.Prayers DNA concludes finality for all the families.

Reply(9)
bilge rat
3d ago

lots of bodies in the river .bridge jumpers , careless boaters , murders. had a body come out from under one of our fleets tied to a kitchen chair in his house. coat .

Reply(14)
Jonathan Watts
2d ago

I found a complete skeleton back in 1978. Shallow grave, murder was predominantly running through my mind as we watched the local sheriff bag the bones.. Turns out after carbon dating, the remains were around 5000 years old!

Reply(7)
