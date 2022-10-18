Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
irvingweekly.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Getting Struck by Pickup Truck in Lewisville Crash
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
37-Year-Old-Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Azle (Azle, TX)
According to the Azle Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Azle on Thursday. The crash happened at the 1300 block of NW Parkway near the Russell Feed Store at around 8 a.m.
irvingweekly.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed By SUV in Richardson Multi-Vehicle Crash
The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Collins Blvd and Municipal Drive. At 9:07am, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Accident investigators say two SUVs were traveling southbound on Collins...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
Four injured, two airlifted from major crash on FM 148 with two entrapments
TERRELL, Texas — Four people were injured, two of which were airlifted, from a major crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 in the Terrell area on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 4:27 p.m., on October 20, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and CareFlite were dispatched to a two-vehicle major crash on FM 148 at FM 987.
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
irvingweekly.com
Azle Crash Between SUV and 18-Wheeler Results in One Death
Fort Worth home destroyed by fire
A Fort Worth home is pretty much a total loss from a Thursday fire. The Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about a fire at a house on Denver Avenue less than a block from Oakwood Cemetery
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Carrollton officer dies after being struck by a car overnight
A Carrollton police officer has been killed by a driver overnight. Tuesday night, about 10 p.m. the officer was backing up another officer at the scene of a DWI investigation on the President George Bush Turnpike
Bedford Police officer hurt in squad car rollover crash
A Bedford police officer is recovering from some broken bones after his squad car rolled in a Monday afternoon crash on Central Drive at Highway 183. The only one reported injured was the officer who was taken to the hospital.
Texas police officer struck, killed by passing vehicle while helping with DWI probe
CARROLLTON, Texas — A passing vehicle struck and killed a Texas police officer who was helping a colleague investigate a DWI incident, authorities said. According to KXAS and KTVT, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. “We lost a beloved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Thursday Marks 3 Years Since Tornado Outbreak Brought EF-3 Twister Through Dallas
Thursday marks three years since severe storms dropped at least nine twisters in North Texas, including an EF-3 tornado in the city of Dallas. Today, the Dallas Independent School District announced Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Elementary Schools will re-open in January. They were among the three schools that took direct hits in the tornado and have been under construction.
8-Year-Old Kaden Rainwater Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Monday evening. The crash happened at the Bella Vista Apartments off Dilido Road near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
Man rescued after falling into Flower Mound creek, has significant injuries
A man remains in serious condition following a crash in Flower Mound over the weekend. Late Saturday night, a car crashed on a bridge over a creek on Wichita Trail Investigators say the driver was able to get out of the car but then fell
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty
