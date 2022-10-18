ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
CARROLLTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge

A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
LEWISVILLE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Getting Struck by Pickup Truck in Lewisville Crash

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday evening, October 20, at the intersection of FM 407 and N. Garden Ridge Drive. Witnesses say a motorcyclist was riding in the right lane. When traffic began to slow down for the intersection, he moved over to the left land and proceeded through the intersection. At that time, a pickup truck was turning left onto N. Garden Ridge Drive. The motorcyclist struck the back of the pickup truck.
LEWISVILLE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed By SUV in Richardson Multi-Vehicle Crash

The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Collins Blvd and Municipal Drive. At 9:07am, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Accident investigators say two SUVs were traveling southbound on Collins...
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
PLANO, TX
irvingweekly.com

Azle Crash Between SUV and 18-Wheeler Results in One Death

The Azle Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred this morning near the 1300 block of NW Parkway (199) near the Russell Feed Store. At around 8:00am this morning, Azle Fire/EMS and Police responded to the scene for reports of a major accident. They arrived to find an SUV and an 18-wheeler involved in the crash.
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thursday Marks 3 Years Since Tornado Outbreak Brought EF-3 Twister Through Dallas

Thursday marks three years since severe storms dropped at least nine twisters in North Texas, including an EF-3 tornado in the city of Dallas. Today, the Dallas Independent School District announced Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill Elementary Schools will re-open in January. They were among the three schools that took direct hits in the tornado and have been under construction.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - An officer with the Carrollton Police Department was killed in the line of duty overnight. He was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department. The officer was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Parker Road in Plano. "We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight," the department shared on social media. Fellow officers gathered at the hospital and awaited his transport to the Collin County Medical Examiners office, according to public safety information manager Jolene DeVito. This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
CARROLLTON, TX

