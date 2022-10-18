Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Killed After Getting Struck by Pickup Truck in Lewisville Crash
The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday evening, October 20, at the intersection of FM 407 and N. Garden Ridge Drive. Witnesses say a motorcyclist was riding in the right lane. When traffic began to slow down for the intersection, he moved over to the left land and proceeded through the intersection. At that time, a pickup truck was turning left onto N. Garden Ridge Drive. The motorcyclist struck the back of the pickup truck.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed By SUV in Richardson Multi-Vehicle Crash
The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Collins Blvd and Municipal Drive. At 9:07am, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Accident investigators say two SUVs were traveling southbound on Collins...
Hillsboro Couple Convicted for Killing Young Mother in 2018
Edgar Barr-Lazcano (male, 45) and Cecola Mozon (female, 44) of Hillsboro, Texas, have been sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison for murder. The Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division, represented by Assistant Attorneys General Dorian C. Cotlar and Andrew “Drew” Rountree represented the State of Texas in this senseless 2018 murder.
Dallas Man Arrested for Killing Woman After She Beat Him in a Basketball Game
Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested October 20 for a murder that occurred on October 4, 2022. Hogg is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Asia Womack after she beat him in a basketball game. According to a story on CBS DFW, Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing...
Bedford TX Juvenile in Custody After Making Threat Against School on Social Media
The Bedford Police Department issued the following press release:. Last night, we were notified of a social media post that contained a potential threat against Harwood Junior High School. Officers quickly identified and placed a juvenile in custody who was responsible for the post, while also confirming there is no credible threat toward the school. Please know the investigation is ongoing and since those involved are minors, full details of the situation cannot be shared.
Chamberlain University's Irving Campus Graduates First Students in the Practice Ready Specialty Focused Program
Pat Perryman, DNP, RN, CNE, BCPA, president, Chamberlain University Irving Campus, is so proud of the nine students who recently graduated from the Practice Ready. Specialty Focused.™(PRSF) perioperative nursing program. These Bachelor of Science (BSN) students from Chamberlain University campus completed the PRSF program as part of their nursing...
Irving Requesting Feedback from Residents to Solve Increasing Homeless Problem
The City of Irving is seeking feedback on homeless solutions for the community. To provide input, please take the Community Survey and/or attend Town Hall meetings. The survey closes Nov. 14. HOMELESS SOLUTIONS TOWN HALL MEETINGS. Nov. 3, 12 p.m. | Heritage Senior Center, Ballroom, 200 S. Jefferson St. Nov....
