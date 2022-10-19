ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.N. agency flags concern over mass Venezuelan expulsions from U.S.

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu5hH_0ieFeHMB00

MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Oct 18 (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region.

More than 3,000 Venezuelans have been returned to Mexico since the policy began last week, Dana Graber Ladek, the Mexico chief of mission for the U.N.-backed International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday, as protests against the measures ramped up near major border crossings.

Under a bilateral plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land.

The IOM plans to work with local governments to increase shelter space in Ciudad Juarez and Tijuana, border cities already grappling with high numbers of migrants of various nationalities, Graber Ladek said.

"It's very concerning to see people who are outside the shelters, there's no space," she added, saying families with vulnerable people including pregnant women, single mothers and people with illnesses were being expelled.

Ciudad Juarez, next to El Paso, has taken most migrants, with over 1,000 people, followed by Tijuana, opposite San Diego, with close to 700, according to local officials.

Venezuelans are also being sent to the smaller border cities of Matamoros, Nogales and Piedras Negras, under the U.S. plan to curb a sharp increase migrant traffic this year from the economically battered South American country.

Mexico, meanwhile, is worried many Venezuelans are still heading north to reach the U.S. border, a Mexican official said.

In Ciudad Juarez, young girls at a protest of several hundred people held a sign reading, "President Biden, we crossed the Darien jungle to see our father," referring to the treacherous route between Colombia and Panama often taken by Venezuelans bound for the United States.

Venezuelan migrant Franklin Pajaro told Reuters he was sent to Ciudad Juarez on Monday with his wife and two children after six days in U.S. detention, without food, clothing or money.

"They left us on the street," he said, as his four-year-old son Saul wiped tears from his father's eyes. "There are many families like us, and we're suffering."

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, additional reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez in Ciudad Juarez and Dave Graham in Mexico City Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 418

rwoods55
3d ago

Well I guess in some ways it's comforting to know the U.N. took time to be concerned but it still seems to be the United States problem in their eyes. U.N. has always been a joke and will continue to be.

Reply(41)
243
Rex Hans
3d ago

let the UN disperse these people throughout Europe. rule of amnesty states you ask for amnesty in the closest bordering country not wherever in the world you want to live. this is all such a scam

Reply(26)
163
my tide
3d ago

if they were not prepared with food clothes or money should have stayed where you came from women pot bellied with kids hanging on to her hands what benefit she going to do here but live off the country free loading programs send them back period

Reply(16)
155
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

If not the U.S., then who? Biden team says talk of US troop deployment to Haiti ‘premature’

Ever since the assassination of Haiti’s president last summer, the Biden administration has been planning for the possibility of the country’s potential collapse. The Department of Homeland Security has quietly readied for an unprecedented flow of refugees across the Florida Straits. And the Pentagon has gamed out what it would do if heavily armed gangs took control of the country’s seaports and fuel depots, triggering a grave humanitarian and security crisis.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country

When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
TEXAS STATE
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
TheDailyBeast

Mayor and 17 Others Butchered in Town Hall Massacre in Mexico

The mayor of a small town in Mexico was shot dead along with 17 others Wednesday after gunmen stormed into a town hall and opened fire. The massacre in San Miguel Totolapan has been blamed on the Los Tequileros gang, which reportedly has ties to a powerful cartel. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and called for justice for the victims. Disturbing images circulating on social media showed bloodied bodies lying on the ground in the wake of the attack, which also left council workers and police officers dead. Mayor Almeda’s father, who was also once the mayor, was also killed in his home before the massacre at the town hall began.Read it at BBC
Reuters

Reuters

629K+
Followers
361K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy