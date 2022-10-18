Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
Eater
Pastry Chef Diane Moua’s New Restaurant Will Be Something Minneapolis Has Never Seen
On Tuesday, October 18, chef Diane Moua announced she’s leaving her role as executive pastry chef at Bellecour Bakery to open her own bakery and cafe. Details of her restaurant’s name and location have yet to be revealed, but Moua, having toured the Cities and the suburbs, has her heart set on Minneapolis. She plans to open in 2023.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Twin Cities one of only 2 markets where Taco Bell is trialing new dipping tacos
Taco Bell is considering adding another new item to its menu, and diners in the Twin Cities are the first to try it. The item, Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos – Taco Bell's take on quesabirria tacos – is only available in Minneapolis/St. Paul and Nashville, Tenn. locations for a limited time.
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door. As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
fox9.com
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
fox9.com
Demolition starts on Nicollet Avenue re-connection project in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly a quarter century of talk, action came Wednesday in the form of demolition. The long-discussed re-connection of Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street took its first step. The former SuperValu attached to the west end of the former Kmart came tumbling down. The Kmart is...
idesignarch.com
Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota
This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria
Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Rothy's. Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide. The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled...
MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
swnewsmedia.com
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
University of Minnesota continues cleaning of mold in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...
Target locks toiletries in cases at downtown store to prevent organized crime
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're shopping for toiletries at the Minneapolis downtown Target, you might need to find an attendant to help you.Chad Scharnberg is a weekly shopper at the downtown Target at 9th and Nicolett. He says he's been pleased with the added security outside, but wasn't prepared for the extra layer of protection inside - common toiletries stacked in locked cabinets."I don't like it, but I understand why they're doing it," Scharnberg said."We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft, which includes in-store technology, training for store leaders and security team members, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies as...
Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis
The Dayton's Project's Winter Maker's Market will open for the 2022 season on Nov. 17. Photo by Mark Evangelist. Minnesota’s iconic Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Mill will be among the 65 vendors featured at this year’s winter market hosted by The Dayton’s Project. The Winter Maker’s...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Comments / 1