ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Heights, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door

North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door. As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
idesignarch.com

Classical Italianate Villa In Minnesota

This luxury villa in Edina, Minnesota has an authentic classical Italianate architectural form with Tuscan limestone columns and tile roof. Designed by TEA2 Architects, a two-story Grand Salon anchors all other rooms and spaces which surround it. A barrel-vaulted skylight, with custom engineered and crafted arched steel trusses, splashes abundant natural light into the entire interior.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Rothy's. Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide. The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled...
EDINA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live

After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota continues cleaning of mold in freshman dorm

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Target locks toiletries in cases at downtown store to prevent organized crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're shopping for toiletries at the Minneapolis downtown Target, you might need to find an attendant to help you.Chad Scharnberg is a weekly shopper at the downtown Target at 9th and Nicolett. He says he's been pleased with the added security outside, but wasn't prepared for the extra layer of protection inside - common toiletries stacked in locked cabinets."I don't like it, but I understand why they're doing it," Scharnberg said."We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft, which includes in-store technology, training for store leaders and security team members, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy