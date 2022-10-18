MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is continuing inspections and cleaning of dorm rooms with mold found in air vents, a spokesman said on Friday.Two weeks ago, the school confirmed it collected samples of a fungus found in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall, where some students who live there said they had been feeling ill for weeks before the discovery.Now 115 rooms so far have been cleaned, according to the university, after inspectors determined it was mold.Natalie Heer said she was among those experiencing this while living there. She said she had irritated eyes and congested sinuses and her sickness impacted her...

