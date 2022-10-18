ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Journal

SchoolStatus Buys SI&A, Expanding Product Line with The Achievement Initiative, Good Governance Solutions

School communications and data analytics provider SchoolStatus has acquired School Innovations & Achievement, a software company whose solutions aim to help K–12 school leaders track and improve student attendance and ensure local and state policy compliance, SchoolStatus said in a news release. The acquisition includes SI&A’s operations, technology, 73-person...
The Journal

New Guide 'Cybersecurity Frameworks: What K-12 Leaders Need to Know' Released by K12SIX, SETDA

The national nonprofit cybersecurity advocacy group for public schools, K12 Security Information Exchange, has released a new guide for state and local K–12 education leaders, “Cybersecurity Frameworks: What K–12 Leaders Need to Know,” which urges the adoption of cybersecurity best practices at the local and state levels of public education.

