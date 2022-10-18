Read full article on original website
SchoolStatus Buys SI&A, Expanding Product Line with The Achievement Initiative, Good Governance Solutions
School communications and data analytics provider SchoolStatus has acquired School Innovations & Achievement, a software company whose solutions aim to help K–12 school leaders track and improve student attendance and ensure local and state policy compliance, SchoolStatus said in a news release. The acquisition includes SI&A’s operations, technology, 73-person...
CISA Holding Virtual National Summit on School Safety, Cybersecurity for Local, State K-12 Leaders, Educators
Free Event Nov 1-3 Aims to Provide Actionable Recommendations to Keep School Buildings and IT Infrastructure More Secure. Registration is now open for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s virtual 2022 National Summit on K–12 School Safety and Security, scheduled for Nov. 1–3, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. ET each day.
Why Object Storage for Backups Can Keep Schools' Data Safer When Ransomware Comes Calling
As schools across the country welcomed students back into their classrooms this semester, ransomware groups showed up, as well. In late August, hackers breached the Mansfield, Texas school district with ransomware, disrupting website, phone, and internet access. A week later, ransomware group Vice Society infiltrated the Los Angeles Unified School...
New Guide 'Cybersecurity Frameworks: What K-12 Leaders Need to Know' Released by K12SIX, SETDA
The national nonprofit cybersecurity advocacy group for public schools, K12 Security Information Exchange, has released a new guide for state and local K–12 education leaders, “Cybersecurity Frameworks: What K–12 Leaders Need to Know,” which urges the adoption of cybersecurity best practices at the local and state levels of public education.
