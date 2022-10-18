ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SheKnows

Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit

As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
fashionunited.com

Telfar becomes one of the most valuable resale labels

Luxury resale platform Rebag has revealed that Telfar has become one of the most valuable labels in the resale market, and Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes have reached “unicorn status” for leading the pack in terms of retention value. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair Report, which investigates the...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on clothing and accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Accessory Concierge, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
Black Enterprise

Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags

Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
Sourcing Journal

Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons

Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
TEXAS STATE
one37pm.com

How 'Atlanta' Is Reflective of ATL Style and Culture

With the show being in its final season, we're looking back. Since 2016, the hit television series Atlanta has graced the television, laptop, and phone screens for millions of individuals around the world. The show has caused plenty of social media conversation, viral memes, and GIFs over the years, but the one thing that hasn’t really been discussed that much is the overall style showcased in the series and amongst the characters. The show is called Atlanta because it's based in Atlanta, but there hasn’t been much talk about the ATL fashion. From the earlier seasons where the gang wore a lot of basic stuff to more recent appearances of brands like Bode and Denim Tears, there's a lot to unpack in the show's style evolution.
ATLANTA, GA
thezoereport.com

Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms

Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
one37pm.com

BEAM Is a Jamaica-Born Musical Trailblazer

In music we've seen plenty of evolution when it comes to genre; artists like BEAM are the ones responsible for pushing today's sound forward. BEAM's music infuses different cultures and inspirations to bring forth a totally original type of composition. Did we mention he also produces? He co-produced the beat for Justin Bieber's 2022 single with Don Toliver, "Honest." That's just the tip of the iceberg.
BHG

5 Essential Elements of Southern Casual Style

What do you think of when you hear “Southern style”? While images of heavy silk and velvet draperies and gilt furniture ala “Gone With the Wind” are a cliché, it is true that classic Southern style is luxe and layered, informed by a rich sense of history and tradition. The neo-classical and Greek revival themes of antebellum architecture that abound in stylish cities like Charleston and Savannah do lend a certain level of formality. But there’s a new point of view infusing Southern style with a modern approachability—“Southern Casual” (or “SoCa”, if you really want to get familiar) is lighter, looser, and utterly livable, no matter where in the country you reside. Read on to understand the key themes and how to adapt them into your home.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Swiss Brand Loev Wraps You Up In Lab-Grown Diamonds

If there was once any question whether lab-grown diamonds would have an impact on the industry, well, we have our answer. Aside from a recent report that lab-grown diamonds now reportedly make up around 10% of U.S. diamond engagement ring sales, one needn’t look much further than the market’s offerings: While a throng of current brands and designers have recently debuted lab-grown collections (some making the switch to solely lab-grown), others are fresh to the scene, making their debut not only as modern jewelers, but also as specifically lab-grown diamond jewelers.
WWD

Thom Browne Continues to Roll Out Retail

Thom Browne has big ambitions when it comes to physical retail. On Friday, the luxury brand will open its 96th store in San Francisco. But that’s just the latest in a rollout strategy that will see the company’s brick-and-mortar presence increase to 150 within the next four to five years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots

Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
LOS ANGELES, CA
one37pm.com

Introducing Dc2Trill, the Texan Rap Phenom

Hailing from Port Arthur, Texas, Dc2Trill has come a very long way since his very first release 8 years ago on Soundcloud, "Pass Around." In the time since that initial release, Dc2Trill has built quite the sturdy foundation for success. Like a handful of the other of the up-and-comers we've written about, Dc2Trill has managed to separate himself from the pack. Thing is, he's different from anybody else we've covered.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
one37pm.com

Calladita, The First European Film Funded By NFTs, Wraps Production

Indie filmmaker and director Miguel Faus's film, "Calladita" is the first European film ever funded by NFTs. The film was selected at many festivals around the world and was recently acquired by HBO in the United States. Calladita tells the story of Ana, a Colombian woman who recently arrived in...
one37pm.com

Noticuz Is One of Music's Most Entertaining Content Creators

Content made by Noticuz is undeniably refreshing. It's a step away from the standard that's been set to date in music coverage. Far be it from typical journalists to be boxing with drill rappers and playing their opps' music in a car with them. Well, that's the type of content that Noticuz's growing fanbase has come to expect by now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

