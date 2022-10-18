The hemp-fabricated kicks mark the second collab between the two brands. Maharishi and Reebok are back again. Today, the London-based streetwear label Maharishi has announced their second collaborative project with sportswear giant Reebok: the Maharishi x Reebok LT Court Hemp. In this iteration, the two brands incorporate the beloved plant fabric that’s been a mainstay in Maharishi collections since the 1990s.

2 DAYS AGO