Read full article on original website
Related
one37pm.com
Maharishi and Reebok Link on the LT Court Hemp
The hemp-fabricated kicks mark the second collab between the two brands. Maharishi and Reebok are back again. Today, the London-based streetwear label Maharishi has announced their second collaborative project with sportswear giant Reebok: the Maharishi x Reebok LT Court Hemp. In this iteration, the two brands incorporate the beloved plant fabric that’s been a mainstay in Maharishi collections since the 1990s.
one37pm.com
Calladita, The First European Film Funded By NFTs, Wraps Production
Indie filmmaker and director Miguel Faus's film, "Calladita" is the first European film ever funded by NFTs. The film was selected at many festivals around the world and was recently acquired by HBO in the United States. Calladita tells the story of Ana, a Colombian woman who recently arrived in...
Comments / 0