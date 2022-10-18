Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix review: Should you stay or churn?
Netflix is too big to fail these days — even though it does annoy semi-regularly
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
one37pm.com
‘Raymond and Ray’ Review: A Film That Digs Its Own Grave
Like their dead father, half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) are both equally devoid of life and energy, making it tough for Raymond & Ray to get any sort of a running start on the plot, which was pretty meager in the first place. Also, there's something about...
one37pm.com
Calladita, The First European Film Funded By NFTs, Wraps Production
Indie filmmaker and director Miguel Faus's film, "Calladita" is the first European film ever funded by NFTs. The film was selected at many festivals around the world and was recently acquired by HBO in the United States. Calladita tells the story of Ana, a Colombian woman who recently arrived in...
Comments / 0