Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Balenciaga's Lay's Potato Chip Bag has a price tag of $1,800
Balenciaga has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create handbags inspired a potato chip bag. The bags are rumored to have a high price tag of $1,800.
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says
PARIS (AP) — The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to a news report. The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this […]
Balenciaga's New $1.8K Bag Is Inspired By Lay's Chips & It's Getting Torn Apart Online
If you thought Balenciaga was pushing it with their "trash bag" pouch, you won't believe their latest garbage-inspired attempt at high and expensive fashion. The fashion designer just revealed a clutch that looks like an empty pack of Lay's chips, and it's already getting crushed on the internet. The clutch...
dunhill Strides Confidently Into FW22 With a New Focus and a Sharp Collection
Since Mark Weston took over the helm as Creative Director at dunhill in 2018, the British luxury label has seen a resurgence in its creativity and modern approach to menswear. Established as a fine tailoring, leather goods and accessories brand that was founded by Alfred Dunhill over 120 years ago, dunhill has been noted for its bespoke suits, automobile accessories, renowned fragrance and for introducing an early version of the gas butane cigarette lighter (adopted by 007’s James Bond).
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Chanel Brings 90th Anniversary High-Jewelry Collection to L.A.
Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Quilted jackets set to become outerwear of choice this season
Demand for quilting reaches new heights, with the ubiquitous coats’ intergenerational appeal
Ganni’s First-Ever Beauty Launch is Biodegradable Glitter
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. The affordable luxury brand, Ganni just announced their first-ever venture into the beauty space. For this category expanding event, the fashion brand collaborated with clean conscious beauty brand, Submission Beauty. The collaboration was born from the long standing friendship of Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup and Submission Beauty’s founder Zenia Jaeger. Previously, for both theie Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2022 shows, Ganni used Submission Beauty’s plant-based glitters, which now seems to have been a preview of the eventual collaboration. The team up of the brands has resulted in three unique shades of biodegradable glitter in iridescent pink, gold, and silver. The glitters retail for $25 each and are exclusively available on ganni.com, in Ganni stores, and on submissionbeauty.com starting October 19th.
From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey
Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
Maison Margiela Unveils Tabi Toe-Inspired Shopping Bag
Haute couture label Maison Margiela has unveiled a new staple, dubbed the “Tabi Toe Shopping Bag.” The Parisian imprint takes its beloved Japanese-inspired Tabi boot into an updated accessories range by tossing the silhouette onto a large-size tote shape. The news comes shortly after the label reimagined John Galliano’s debut handbag collection into a mini baby size.
Maharishi and Reebok Link on the LT Court Hemp
The hemp-fabricated kicks mark the second collab between the two brands. Maharishi and Reebok are back again. Today, the London-based streetwear label Maharishi has announced their second collaborative project with sportswear giant Reebok: the Maharishi x Reebok LT Court Hemp. In this iteration, the two brands incorporate the beloved plant fabric that’s been a mainstay in Maharishi collections since the 1990s.
A Peek Inside: Fashion Designer Olivier Rousteing Home
Fashion Designer for Balmain Olivier Rousteing opens up the doors of his Parisian apartment. By his own admission, Olivier has an obsession with black and gold—just look at his collections for Balmain, the storied Parisian fashion house he’s helmed since 2011. So is it any surprise that, when Vogue asked the designer to name his favorite things in his Paris home for the latest episode of “Objects of Affection,” most of them abided by that very color scheme? See how he lives inside plus his secret rooms, ooh!
