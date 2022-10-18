We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. The affordable luxury brand, Ganni just announced their first-ever venture into the beauty space. For this category expanding event, the fashion brand collaborated with clean conscious beauty brand, Submission Beauty. The collaboration was born from the long standing friendship of Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup and Submission Beauty’s founder Zenia Jaeger. Previously, for both theie Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2022 shows, Ganni used Submission Beauty’s plant-based glitters, which now seems to have been a preview of the eventual collaboration. The team up of the brands has resulted in three unique shades of biodegradable glitter in iridescent pink, gold, and silver. The glitters retail for $25 each and are exclusively available on ganni.com, in Ganni stores, and on submissionbeauty.com starting October 19th.

3 DAYS AGO