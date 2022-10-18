As someone who has worked with written and spoken words all of my life, I fully appreciate their power and will never underestimate it. I’ll bet the first person to ever hear a parrot talk was visibly shaken for several days. Recently a friend of mine was talking about how words control our lives, including as they evolve. Specifically, he was speaking about words that have morphed into new versions of themselves. He was unhappy that words which have historically been nouns have transitioned to verbs. Case in point? The word “friend.” If we’re lucky we’re blessed with many friends, and every one of them is a noun according to the dictionary. But now the word “friend” has also become a verb, at least in Facebook World. If you want to establish a Facebook relationship with someone, you send them a friend request and hope that they, quote, “friend” you back. I’m not going to dive in to the deep end of the Facebook pool today with a harangue one way or the other about Facebook.

