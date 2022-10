PULLMAN, Wash. – Arizona fell in five sets, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 16-25, 14-16, to Washington State on Friday night. Three Wildcats had 10 or more kills in the match. Jaelyn Hodge led Arizona's offense with 16 kills, followed by Sofia Maldonado Diaz with 14 kills and Dilara Gedikoglu with 10 kills. Kamaile Hiapo had 17 digs to lead Arizona's defense.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO