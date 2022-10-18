Trae Crowder Joins Anti-DeWine PAC For New “Rednecks Against DeSwines” Ad, Goes After The DeWines’ Numerous Nicknames

Marcy Kaptur is a historic figure. The longest-serving woman in the history of the United States House of Representatives will become the longest-serving woman in the entire Congress if re-elected on Nov. 8. Ms. Kaptur merits being returned to Congress in 2023, not because she’s a historic figure but as a force for progress in all of northern Ohio. Statehouse Republicans reconfigured the 9th District, adding rural counties west all the way to the Indiana border while subtracting Democratic strongholds that stretched along Lake Erie all the way to Cleveland’s west side. The new 9th District now includes Lucas, Fulton, Williams, Defiance, Ottawa, Erie, and Sandusky counties in their entirety. It is closely split between Democrats and Republicans, making the 9th District competitive for Republicans for the first time in a long time. Read more Blade editorials

OHIO STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO