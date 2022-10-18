Read full article on original website
Related
We tested 30 air purifiers, and these 5 are the best ones for improving the air quality in your home
Air purifiers filter pollutants, dust, and smoke and help those with asthma or allergies. We tested 30-plus models to find the best air purifiers.
yankodesign.com
This eye-catching wireless charger bares the magic of technology in a classy way
Wireless chargers have now become fashionable, especially after Apple finally adopted the technology for its iPhones. In fact, there might be too many options to choose from these days, ranging from simple to sophisticated, from single-purpose to multi-functional. One thing that all these chargers have in common is that they try to hide the technology behind meaningful designs, and rightly so. After all, you don’t need to know what a wireless charging coil looks like or how it works to be able to use a charging mat. But what if you could have your cake and eat it too? What if you could see what makes the device tick but presented in a rather elegant fashion? That’s the kind of luxury experience that this wireless charger is trying to offer, making it feel like such an accessory is actually a fashion item rather than a geeky gadget.
reviewed.com
The latest Bose hearing aids are prescription-free with amazing quality
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bose has led the sound industry for decades. Its products are second to none when it comes to exploring everything audio has to offer. Whether it be speakers, headphones, earbuds, or audio sunglasses, Bose has paved the way for others in making top-quality, innovative products. That’s precisely why, when I first heard about Lexie Hearing’s partnership with Bose to power the B2 hearing aids, I was immediately intrigued.
techunwrapped.com
These are the advantages of using a smart refrigerator with Wi-Fi
We have more and more options to be able to domotize our home. We can find smart light bulbs, devices that allow us to close or open doors and windows, plugs to control any device… We can also see smart refrigerators. Now, are they really useful? What can they give us? In this article we are going to talk about what its advantages are and how they can help us in our day to day life. We are going to review the main points of this type of appliance.
yankodesign.com
State-of-the-art steering wheel concept comes with touch-sensitive inputs and a recyclable design
Here’s a fact I definitely didn’t know up until right now. Steering wheels don’t get recycled. They inevitably always end up in landfills, and while almost every part of a car can be stripped for parts, repurposed, refurbished, or recycled, a steering wheel usually isn’t. The ‘Cercle’ changes that. With a design that is both advanced as well as recyclable, the Cercle adopts a circular economy approach to design. It comes with touch-sensitive inputs that bring a cutting-edge experience to your ride… but more importantly, the Cercle can be pulled apart, repaired, and recycled. Internal tech can be swapped out, external housing can be replaced (if broken), all without compromising on the Cercle’s user experience.
TechRadar
I tried a cordless vacuum with 2 batteries, but it didn't speed up my cleaning
Cutting the cord and being free to roam around all levels of the house is one of the main reasons to buy one of the best cordless vacuums. We're big fans of this type of vacuum cleaner, not only because we don't like to be held back, but also because we love how versatile, lightweight and easy-to-use they are.
furninfo.com
Fusion Designs Expands “Essentials” Quick Ship Program
Fusion Designs, provider of solid wood, domestically produced case goods, is expanding its popular Essentials quick ship program in its new showroom at the Fall High Point Market (Radio Building Floor 4) with a new bedroom collection that enables dealers to deliver American-made, solid wood furniture that can be finished in a choice of any color in 10 business days or less.
techunwrapped.com
5 cool uses of smart light bulbs to decorate your home
Keep in mind that these light bulbs in many cases they can change color. You will even be able to link them to other devices and have them change automatically based on certain factors. It is something that you will be able to manage at all times from your own mobile phone without problems.
Home Depot's HDX Air Filters Vs. Name Brands: How Does It Compare?
While changing out your air filters can be a mild inconvenience, it's key for maintaining a working HVAC system and home. But which brands are best to use?
techunwrapped.com
Perfect vacuum cleaners to clean the crumbs from your keyboard
Dust is the biggest enemy of a PC, accumulating inside our tower, our laptop or on our peripherals. Undoubtedly, the keyboard is the one that accumulates the most dust and other debris, like dead skin. Also, if we eat in front of the keyboard, it is normal for something to fall on it.
Single- Vs. Double-Handle Faucets: Which Is Better For Your Home?
One of the biggest decisions for a sink is what style of faucet to get: single- or double-handle? Here's a rundown of things to consider before you decide.
Turonic PH950 air purifier review
The Turonic PH950 is one of the most efficient, user-friendly and versatile air purifiers we've tested— despite being big and bulky
Best air purifiers 2022: Top picks from Levoit, Dyson and more
Breathe easy with the best air purifiers we've tested, and protect your home from irritants
5 Ways To Transform A Home Into A Smart Home
In the modern age, many aspects of life are all about convenience. Now more than ever, this ideal of convenience is extending into the home. Why leave the couch when you can change a thermostat from an app on your phone?
Comments / 0