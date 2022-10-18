ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Pope Park Hwy #4

Today, Hartford smells like a long sigh. The murals everywhere are great . . . but . . . paint can only do so much. Why are there not sidewalks along this street? I ask this over and over. The parallel street — Bartholomew Avenue — which already had sidewalks,...
HARTFORD, CT
Place This Place

When it comes to badass trees, Hartford has more than a few. Want to comment? (1) Take responsibility for your opinions by using your full name (2) Keep it brief (3) Keep it respectful (4) Victim-blaming will not stand (5) Read full article before commenting.
HARTFORD, CT
ABOUT

Life in Hartford, Connecticut, and beyond. Exploration, wandering, transportation, transit, art, and environment.

 http://www.realhartford.org

