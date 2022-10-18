As psychedelic therapies make their way through the clinic, one Seattle doctor is taking his fight to change psilocybin’s status as a Schedule I substance to federal court. Sunil Aggarwal petitioned the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to review a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration in September to leave psilocybin on the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule I drugs are considered to have a “high potential for abuse” with “no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States,” according to the CSA’s language.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO