endpts.com

FDA adcomm again votes to pull controversial pre-term birth drug from the market

The FDA’s Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee of outside experts voted 14-1 to pull Covis Pharma’s controversial preterm birth drug from the market after its confirmatory trial from 2018 failed to confirm the drug’s benefit for babies or mothers. First approved under the accelerated approval...
endpts.com

Gilead presses forward with next-gen CAR-T, inking deal with small synthetic biology startup

Gilead is dipping its toes into some early-stage discovery work. Through its subsidiary Kite Pharma, Gilead signed a deal with California biotech Refuge Biotechnologies to access a gene expression platform with the goal of developing cell therapies for blood cancers. No dollar amounts were disclosed, but Gilead said in a press release that the deal fits in its larger mission to create a “new generation” of CAR-Ts.
survivornet.com

Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery

A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
Daily Mail

Olivia Newton-John's final gift to the world: Late star's research institute discovers a major breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment

The cancer research charity founded by the late Olivia Newton-John has made a significant discovery in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Professor Matthias Ernst, the director of the Melbourne-based ONJ Cancer Research Institute and head of La Trobe's School of Cancer Medicine, led a study presenting a solution to the difficulties of treating one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
biopharmadive.com

Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial

Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
survivornet.com

Study Shows The Drug Lumakras Increases Progression-Free Survival For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients, But It’s Success Increasing Overall Survival Is Still In Question

Promising Results for a Subset of Lung Cancer Patients. A potential treatment option that has shown some positive results for KRAS gene mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients is called sotorasib (brand name Lumakras). KRAS is a gene that makes a protein involved in cell growth, cell mutation, and cell...
endpts.com

Indegene acquires first healthcare ad agency, picking up physician and consumer marketing expertise

Indegene is building out its life sciences’ marketing business again — this time acquiring a pharma marketing agency. CultHealth is its first ad agency buy, although Indegene has been “providing advertising and marketing services to life sciences companies for many years,” said Nancy Phelan, senior VP at Indegene and a former pharma commercial leader at both Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb.
endpts.com

Will feds reclassify 'magic mushroom' therapies? Seattle doctor ramps up court battle

As psychedelic therapies make their way through the clinic, one Seattle doctor is taking his fight to change psilocybin’s status as a Schedule I substance to federal court. Sunil Aggarwal petitioned the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to review a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration in September to leave psilocybin on the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule I drugs are considered to have a “high potential for abuse” with “no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States,” according to the CSA’s language.
UPI News

Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma

Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists. So, the research team from the University...
endpts.com

In a pandemic boom callback, David Liu's preclinical gene editing startup debuts on Nasdaq with $175M IPO

David Liu’s CRISPR 3.0 play will officially hit Nasdaq on Thursday. Prime Medicine priced its IPO raise with $175 million in new cash, the company announced late Wednesday, expecting to offer a little more than 10 million shares that will debut at $17 apiece. The move comes amid a largely frozen IPO market lasting most of the year, but one that’s seen signs of thawing recently after another biotech, Third Harmonic Bio, closed its initial offering at more than $210 million last month.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Hookipa partners with Roche for cancer immunotherapy development

Roche will make milestone payments totalling up to nearly $930m for both programmes to Hookipa. Hookipa Pharma and Roche have signed a strategic partnership and licence agreement for developing HB-700 and another undisclosed arenaviral immunotherapy. Under the deal, Hookipa will carry out research and initial clinical development through Phase Ib...
targetedonc.com

Bexmarilimab Derives Overall Survival Benefit in PD-1 Blockade Refractory Melanoma

Results from the melanoma cohort of the phase 1/2 MATINS show the potential of bexmarilimab monotherapy and combined with other immunotherapies across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Findings from the ongoing phase 1/2 MATINS trial revealed there to be a clinical benefit derived bexmarilimab (FP-1305) with 100% overall survival (OS)...
endpts.com

Bristol Myers lines up a date with the FDA to expand the footprint of its $13B heart drug

In April, Bristol Myers Squibb won approval for mavacamten, now marketed as Camzyos, to improve symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a condition in which the heart muscle becomes too thick and blocks blood flow. Friday morning, Bristol Myers announced that its filing for mavacamten in an additional indication in...

