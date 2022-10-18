Read full article on original website
endpts.com
FDA adcomm again votes to pull controversial pre-term birth drug from the market
The FDA’s Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee of outside experts voted 14-1 to pull Covis Pharma’s controversial preterm birth drug from the market after its confirmatory trial from 2018 failed to confirm the drug’s benefit for babies or mothers. First approved under the accelerated approval...
endpts.com
Can a little startup equipped with an Eli Lilly castoff make it big with an oncology IPO? In 2022?
The executive crew and backers at the little startup Acrivon clearly aren’t averse to risk. They handed over a modest $5 million in cash to pharma giant Eli Lilly in order to pluck one of its mid-stage cancer failures off the shelves. And now they’re jumping into the frigid...
endpts.com
Sanofi sells Japanese manufacturing site to CDMO but maintains supply agreement
Sanofi is selling off a piece of its manufacturing operations in Japan to CDMO Adragos Pharma, although will continue to have its products manufactured at the site through a new supply agreement. German CDMO Adragos has acquired Sanofi’s pharmaceutical manufacturing site in the city of Kawagoe, Japan, northwest of Tokyo....
endpts.com
Gilead presses forward with next-gen CAR-T, inking deal with small synthetic biology startup
Gilead is dipping its toes into some early-stage discovery work. Through its subsidiary Kite Pharma, Gilead signed a deal with California biotech Refuge Biotechnologies to access a gene expression platform with the goal of developing cell therapies for blood cancers. No dollar amounts were disclosed, but Gilead said in a press release that the deal fits in its larger mission to create a “new generation” of CAR-Ts.
endpts.com
How to avoid false conclusions: FDA finalizes long-awaited guidance on multiple endpoints in clinical trials
The FDA on Thursday finalized guidance, first drafted in 2017, that will help sponsors better understand FDA’s thinking about the problems posed by multiple endpoints in the analysis and interpretation of clinical trial results, and how these problems can be better managed. The 26-page guidance features various strategies for...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
Olivia Newton-John's final gift to the world: Late star's research institute discovers a major breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment
The cancer research charity founded by the late Olivia Newton-John has made a significant discovery in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Professor Matthias Ernst, the director of the Melbourne-based ONJ Cancer Research Institute and head of La Trobe's School of Cancer Medicine, led a study presenting a solution to the difficulties of treating one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
survivornet.com
Study Shows The Drug Lumakras Increases Progression-Free Survival For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients, But It’s Success Increasing Overall Survival Is Still In Question
Promising Results for a Subset of Lung Cancer Patients. A potential treatment option that has shown some positive results for KRAS gene mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients is called sotorasib (brand name Lumakras). KRAS is a gene that makes a protein involved in cell growth, cell mutation, and cell...
endpts.com
AbbVie recruits a GPCR team in Oxford, buying out a fledgling biotech for $255M+
Less than 2 years after some Oxford grads pieced together a little £6 million seed fund to launch their discovery outfit, the antibody developer has been scooped up by one of the pharma giants scouting the bargain aisle of early-stage drug development. And the founders did considerably better than...
endpts.com
Indegene acquires first healthcare ad agency, picking up physician and consumer marketing expertise
Indegene is building out its life sciences’ marketing business again — this time acquiring a pharma marketing agency. CultHealth is its first ad agency buy, although Indegene has been “providing advertising and marketing services to life sciences companies for many years,” said Nancy Phelan, senior VP at Indegene and a former pharma commercial leader at both Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb.
endpts.com
Will feds reclassify 'magic mushroom' therapies? Seattle doctor ramps up court battle
As psychedelic therapies make their way through the clinic, one Seattle doctor is taking his fight to change psilocybin’s status as a Schedule I substance to federal court. Sunil Aggarwal petitioned the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to review a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration in September to leave psilocybin on the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule I drugs are considered to have a “high potential for abuse” with “no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States,” according to the CSA’s language.
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists. So, the research team from the University...
endpts.com
In a pandemic boom callback, David Liu's preclinical gene editing startup debuts on Nasdaq with $175M IPO
David Liu’s CRISPR 3.0 play will officially hit Nasdaq on Thursday. Prime Medicine priced its IPO raise with $175 million in new cash, the company announced late Wednesday, expecting to offer a little more than 10 million shares that will debut at $17 apiece. The move comes amid a largely frozen IPO market lasting most of the year, but one that’s seen signs of thawing recently after another biotech, Third Harmonic Bio, closed its initial offering at more than $210 million last month.
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Hookipa partners with Roche for cancer immunotherapy development
Roche will make milestone payments totalling up to nearly $930m for both programmes to Hookipa. Hookipa Pharma and Roche have signed a strategic partnership and licence agreement for developing HB-700 and another undisclosed arenaviral immunotherapy. Under the deal, Hookipa will carry out research and initial clinical development through Phase Ib...
targetedonc.com
Bexmarilimab Derives Overall Survival Benefit in PD-1 Blockade Refractory Melanoma
Results from the melanoma cohort of the phase 1/2 MATINS show the potential of bexmarilimab monotherapy and combined with other immunotherapies across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Findings from the ongoing phase 1/2 MATINS trial revealed there to be a clinical benefit derived bexmarilimab (FP-1305) with 100% overall survival (OS)...
endpts.com
Bristol Myers lines up a date with the FDA to expand the footprint of its $13B heart drug
In April, Bristol Myers Squibb won approval for mavacamten, now marketed as Camzyos, to improve symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a condition in which the heart muscle becomes too thick and blocks blood flow. Friday morning, Bristol Myers announced that its filing for mavacamten in an additional indication in...
endpts.com
Eli Lilly, AbbVie in M&A action; Gilead’s oncology deal spree; FDA puts its foot down on Makena; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. I was somewhat detached from the news this week to...
