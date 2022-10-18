Read full article on original website
Related
22 pounds of drugs seized in CHP Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vehicle by officers with CHP Merced resulting in the arrest of the driver, according to the Highway Patrol. In a social media post on Friday, officers say a welfare check on an SUV resulted in CHP K9 Officer “Bruce” alerting them to […]
KMPH.com
Deputy hangs onto moving car while arresting drug suspect in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after the Merced County Sheriff's Office says he tried to drive away while a deputy was trying to take him into custody. Deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 10900 Block of El Capitan Way in the county.
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop
RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash on I-5 Near Westley Rest Stop in Stanislaus County
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on I-5 near the Westley rest stop in Stanislaus County. The incident was described as a single-vehicle accident that occurred on northbound Interstate 5 around 10:00 p.m. Details on the Fatal Crash on I-5 Near the Westley...
WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured, 1 arrested for DUII after SUV smashes into tree on Hwy 211
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California man is dead and two others injured after an SUV smashed into a tree along Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to the the Oregon State Police. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 9...
San Joaquin County officials search for suspect in fatal east Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the fatal shooting on the 4000-block of E. Fourth Street, Friday. Carlos Samoy, a 58-year-old Stockton resident, was shot and killed outside his home just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. He leaves behind several children and was well-known in the east Stockton area for working on his car.
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KCRA.com
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
mymotherlode.com
A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun
Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission
STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality Near Modesto
Fatal Accident on Keyes Road Claims Life of Modesto Woman. A recent accident near Modesto that involved a big rig that caused a pedestrian fatality has been identified. The pedestrian accident occurred along Keyes Road near Crows Landing around 7:00 p.m. last week. The deceased woman was identified as Teyarra Teall, a Modesto resident, age 26.
clayconews.com
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATION OF FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON WHERE A MODESTO, CALFORINA RESIDENT DIED, ANOTHER INJURED AND PACKAGED MARIJUANA LOCATED
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 20220 - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 8:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 9. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, operated...
CHP: Suspected drug money found during Merced County traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer uncovered almost $150,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop in Merced County, according to a social media post by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday. After pulling over a car for a traffic infraction, an officer said he noted several things that led him to believe […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Collision on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County
On October 15, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal truck crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Henry Miller Avenue close to Cherokee Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. A...
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
crimevoice.com
Three Arrests Made After Downtown Murder Investigation
Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “Merced PD Detectives have identified three suspects in the early morning shooting that took place in a downtown parking structure. A 16-year-old was arrested for murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle along with weapons and gang charges. A second 16-year-old was arrested for weapon and gang charges. Marcos Montoya (25) of Merced was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a public place and possession of an unregistered firearm.
2 suspects identified in Merced County inmate’s homicide, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least two suspects have been identified in the death of an inmate at Merced County jail, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not release the identity of the suspects in the homicide of Jacob Merlin Apodaca in their announcement on Thursday but said they are already […]
