I am writing to urge the citizens of District 3 to vote for Sarah Parker Pittman for the open seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. I have known Sarah since she was a little girl, as we are members of the same church. I have always been impressed by her inquisitive nature and her ability to listen. She communicates effectively across all generations and is genuinely interested in the opinions of others. These qualities will allow her to be an effective school board member in her interactions with school administrators and teachers, and she will be especially effective in listening to and helping deal with the concerns of parents.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO