Mary Gaynell Lamberth
Mary Gaynell Lamberth, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Gaynell was born, April 25, 1946, in Iredell County, N.C., the daughter of the late, Guy Cephas Lamberth and Mary Jane McLelland Lamberth. She attended Statesville City Schools and graduated from Cool Spring High School. She worked as a seamstress for Hunter Manufacturing and was a member of Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church. Gaynell enjoyed living in Maggie Valley for a number of years.
Kay Hinson Sexton
Kay Hinson Sexton, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2022. She was born November 13, 1945, in Cabarrus County, N.C., to the late Charlie Luther Hinson and Viola Hinson Cloer. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Glenn Sexton;...
Isaac Anderson Stockton
Isaac Anderson Stockton, 78, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on June 11, 1944, to the late Thurman Butler and Helen Phifer Stockton. He departed this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He graduated from R.A. Clement High School in Cleveland, N.C., in 1962...
Brittany Shadae Ellison
Brittany Shadae Ellison, 34, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on June 29, 2022, to William David Ellison and Brenda White (William) Dalton. She departed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Brittany attended the Iredell County Schools and was employed at the Walmart Distribution Center as a general laborer.
Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation pays tribute to long-time volunteer
Bobby James helped countless Mooresville and South Iredell residents during the 60 years he served as a volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member. The Mooresville Rescue Squad later transitioned into a foundation where James served as a charter member. To honor his dedication to the community, the Mooresville Rescue Squad...
Barbara Ann Houser Bellamy
Barbara Ann Houser Bellamy, 74, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 15, 1948, to the late Robert Charles Houser, and Mary Frances Tomlin Houser. She departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Barbara attended Morningside High School, and she was a member of Mt. Vernon AME...
Fred Timothy Rinehardt
Fred Timothy Rinehardt, 93, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022, at Cadence Assisted Living in Mooresville. Fred was born on September 5, 1929, in Mooresville to the late Claude Melvin Rinehardt and Zula Leoma Cox Rinehardt. Fred graduated from Mooresville Senior High School, proudly served in the United States Army and then married the love of his life, Patricia Souther Rinehardt, who preceded him in death in March of 2018. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. Fred worked as a supervisor at Burlington Industries in Mooresville for 36 years until his retirement in 1992. He was also a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville.
CATS students support domestic violence survivors (Photos)
Career Academy and Technical School students play an important role in the community by providing comfort and support to domestic violence victims residing at My Sister’s House in Iredell County every October. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this year’s CATS event was held on the eve of...
Phoenix Fest draws a crowd to Northview Academy campus (Photo Gallery)
The bright colors of fall have taken over the campus of Northview Academy as the second annual Phoenix Fest arrived Thursday evening. The weather was cool and sunny as families descended onto the lawn. Northview Principal Eric Babbitt expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped pull this year’s event together...
West Iredell High School Class of 1982 celebrates 40th reunion
Members of the West Iredell High School Class of 1982 recently celebrated their 40th reunion. Thirty-seven alumni participated in the two-night event. On Friday, October 7, alumni and guests met at Applebee’s in Statesville to enjoy food and fellowship. On Saturday, October 8, alumni and guests enjoyed a meal...
Iredell commissioners approve changes to Animal Control Ordinance
Iredell County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve several proposed changes to the Animal Control Ordinance that governs the treatment of pets and stray animals in the county. Among the highlights of the revised ordinance:. Tethering. Pet owners who tether an animal outside a residence must adhere to strict new...
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
Letter to the Editor: Pittman’s inquisitive nature, communication skills make her great candidate for I-SS Board of Education
I am writing to urge the citizens of District 3 to vote for Sarah Parker Pittman for the open seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. I have known Sarah since she was a little girl, as we are members of the same church. I have always been impressed by her inquisitive nature and her ability to listen. She communicates effectively across all generations and is genuinely interested in the opinions of others. These qualities will allow her to be an effective school board member in her interactions with school administrators and teachers, and she will be especially effective in listening to and helping deal with the concerns of parents.
