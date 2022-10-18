Read full article on original website
City Of Moscow Fall Burning Season Starts Friday
The City of Moscow’s fall burning season starts on Friday. Only yard waste can be burned. Burn piles must be at least 25 feet away from any building. Someone must be at the burn pile at all times with a water supply or fire extinguisher. Burning can only take place during the day. The City of Moscow’s fall burning season will run through November 20th.
Traffic Delays On SR27 Today Near Garfield
There will be traffic delays on State Route 27 in the Garfield area today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are crack-sealing the highway. Flaggers will direct a lane of traffic through this work zone.
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
Idaho Fish and Game seeking information about an elk left to waste
ST MARIES, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in a dumpster in the town of St. Maries. The elk was left in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from Wildlife Technician, Mark Maret.
Homestead Ministries Assembling Soup Kits For People In Need Thursday Night In Colfax
Homestead Ministries is hosting a soup kit assembling event in Colfax Thursday night. The ministry and Colfax Baptist Church are making soup kits with local dry peas, lentils and garbanzo beans for people in need. The gathering to assemble the kits starts at 6:00 Thursday night at the church on Mill Street in Colfax. Organizers are hoping to make 3,000 soup kits. There will be a soup dinner as well. Everyone is welcome to attend and help out.
RTOP Opens “Guys And Dolls” Thursday Night In Pullman
The Regional Theatre of the Palouse is opening its newest production Thurday night. The musical “Guys and Dolls” runs through the 30th at the theater on North Grand Avenue in Pullman. You can buy tickets here https://ci.ovationtix.com/35894.
Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team
PULLMAN – Running back Kannon Katzer, who walked on at Washington State after a standout prep career in Spokane, announced Thursday over Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. “My love and respect goes out to all my teammates, coaches and staff at WSU,” he...
The Idaho Foodbank to hold Moscow Distribution at Latah County Fairgrounds
The Idaho Foodbank will hold a Moscow distribution on Monday at the Latah county Fairgrounds starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions include fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is free and no documentation...
WSU Ending COVID-19 Shots Mandate For Workers, Contractors & Volunteers
Washington State University is ending its COVID-19 shots mandate for employees, contractors, and volunteers. The move coincides with Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifting his COVID-19 emergency orders at the end of the month. That order ends the vaccination requirement for education workers. Governor Inslee is keeping his COVID-19 shots requirement as a condition of employment for most state agencies. WSU is maintaining its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students enrolled at physical campuses during this academic year.
3rd Thursday Artwalk Event Slated for October 20
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season will be this Thursday from 4 to 8 pm. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations in downtown Moscow this month. The event...
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Palouse Emergency Medical Services to host Recruitment Open House
Palouse Emergency Medical Services will host Recruitment Open House this Friday at 5:30 pm at the Palouse Fire Department. Community members interested in serving the community or volunteering with Palouse EMS can learn more about available opportunities at the event. There will be light refreshments.
Voters To Decide Latest Pullman Regional Hospital Expansion Bond-Mail In Ballots Will Be Sent Out Friday
Voters in the City of Pullman will once again decide a facility expansion bond for Pullman Regional Hospital. The mail-in ballots for the November general election in Washington will be sent out on Friday. Proposition 1 is a 27.5 million dollar bond that would pay for most of PRH’s latest...
WSU Biology Graduation Student Association presents Family Fun Day
WSU Biology Graduation Student Association invites the community to Family Funday this Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Join WSU Biology Graduate Students to learn about live creatures. There will be activities available for children ages 10 through 18. The event takes place at Eastlick Hall in rooms 166...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
