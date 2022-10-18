ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

City Of Moscow Fall Burning Season Starts Friday

The City of Moscow’s fall burning season starts on Friday. Only yard waste can be burned. Burn piles must be at least 25 feet away from any building. Someone must be at the burn pile at all times with a water supply or fire extinguisher. Burning can only take place during the day. The City of Moscow’s fall burning season will run through November 20th.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Traffic Delays On SR27 Today Near Garfield

There will be traffic delays on State Route 27 in the Garfield area today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are crack-sealing the highway. Flaggers will direct a lane of traffic through this work zone.
GARFIELD, WA
pullmanradio.com

Homestead Ministries Assembling Soup Kits For People In Need Thursday Night In Colfax

Homestead Ministries is hosting a soup kit assembling event in Colfax Thursday night. The ministry and Colfax Baptist Church are making soup kits with local dry peas, lentils and garbanzo beans for people in need. The gathering to assemble the kits starts at 6:00 Thursday night at the church on Mill Street in Colfax. Organizers are hoping to make 3,000 soup kits. There will be a soup dinner as well. Everyone is welcome to attend and help out.
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

RTOP Opens “Guys And Dolls” Thursday Night In Pullman

The Regional Theatre of the Palouse is opening its newest production Thurday night. The musical “Guys and Dolls” runs through the 30th at the theater on North Grand Avenue in Pullman. You can buy tickets here https://ci.ovationtix.com/35894.
PULLMAN, WA
idaho.gov

Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
SAINT MARIES, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Ending COVID-19 Shots Mandate For Workers, Contractors & Volunteers

Washington State University is ending its COVID-19 shots mandate for employees, contractors, and volunteers. The move coincides with Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifting his COVID-19 emergency orders at the end of the month. That order ends the vaccination requirement for education workers. Governor Inslee is keeping his COVID-19 shots requirement as a condition of employment for most state agencies. WSU is maintaining its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students enrolled at physical campuses during this academic year.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

3rd Thursday Artwalk Event Slated for October 20

The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season will be this Thursday from 4 to 8 pm. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations in downtown Moscow this month. The event...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Emergency Medical Services to host Recruitment Open House

Palouse Emergency Medical Services will host Recruitment Open House this Friday at 5:30 pm at the Palouse Fire Department. Community members interested in serving the community or volunteering with Palouse EMS can learn more about available opportunities at the event. There will be light refreshments.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Biology Graduation Student Association presents Family Fun Day

WSU Biology Graduation Student Association invites the community to Family Funday this Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Join WSU Biology Graduate Students to learn about live creatures. There will be activities available for children ages 10 through 18. The event takes place at Eastlick Hall in rooms 166...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy