California State

2news.com

Public Safety Outage Watch In Effect for Lake Tahoe Areas

Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas around Lake Tahoe, a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event is possible for the following PSOM zones only:. Glenbrook (1,229 customers) Carson-Genoa (581 customers) Stateline – Upper Kingsbury area only (1,500 customers) This means a PSOM event is possible starting...
2news.com

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
HOUSTON, TX
2news.com

Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Northern Nevada International Center Awarded $1.2 million to Honor Legacy of Late Senator John McCain

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading global engagement for Nevada, has been awarded a new grant from the United States Department of State that will enable the organization to host participants of the Study of U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Global Student Leaders program beginning in 2023 through 2025.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Falls Colors are Reaching Their Peak in Northern Nevada

If the weather is right, fall can be a beautiful time of year in the Truckee Meadows. As the sun angle lowers, the color of the leaves change. A lower sun angle means shorter days and less sunlight. Chlorophyll not only produces the green color in trees, but also absorbs sunlight. During the fall, trees change colors as the chlorophyll goes away.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Greater Nevada Expands Cannabis Banking Support

Greater Nevada Credit Union is expanding their banking services to cannabis-related businesses. The company says they are now offering a 'suite' of banking solutions to these businesses in order to help remove cash as a barrier. Under the law, credit unions are able to provide a customary range of financial...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts

If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
NEVADA STATE

