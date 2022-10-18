Read full article on original website
Public Safety Outage Watch In Effect for Lake Tahoe Areas
Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas around Lake Tahoe, a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event is possible for the following PSOM zones only:. Glenbrook (1,229 customers) Carson-Genoa (581 customers) Stateline – Upper Kingsbury area only (1,500 customers) This means a PSOM event is possible starting...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after possible exposure in Lake Mead
The Southern Nevada Health District says a Clark County resident has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba. The patient was a male, under the age of 18. Based on the Southern Nevada Health District’s investigation, the individual may have been exposed at Lake...
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
Attorney General Ford Announces Start of Talent Retention Program through UNR and UNLV
On Friday, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the approval of the use of $4 million to create a startup and technology talent retention program through UNR and UNLV that will be overseen by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED). The project, approved at the Interim Finance Committee meeting...
Northern Nevada International Center Awarded $1.2 million to Honor Legacy of Late Senator John McCain
The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading global engagement for Nevada, has been awarded a new grant from the United States Department of State that will enable the organization to host participants of the Study of U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Global Student Leaders program beginning in 2023 through 2025.
Falls Colors are Reaching Their Peak in Northern Nevada
If the weather is right, fall can be a beautiful time of year in the Truckee Meadows. As the sun angle lowers, the color of the leaves change. A lower sun angle means shorter days and less sunlight. Chlorophyll not only produces the green color in trees, but also absorbs sunlight. During the fall, trees change colors as the chlorophyll goes away.
At Least 17,000 Children in Nevada Still Eligible for Expanded Child Tax Credit
There’s only four weeks left for families to get up to $3,600 per child from the Child Tax Credit. Each household could receive up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old, but a tax return must be filed by November 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Mobil and the Nevada Mining Association to host ‘Mining into the Future’ Event
(October 20, 2022) On Thursday, Nov. 3, Mobil and the Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) will host the first ever Mining into the Future event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winnemucca Convention Center in Winnemucca, Nevada. The free one-day symposium is designed to connect mining professionals with their...
Cortez Masto Announces Over $107 Million in Funding to Support Nevada's Growing Energy Economy
(October 18, 2022) U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that over $107 million is headed to Nevada to support companies manufacturing and recycling components of lithium-ion batteries, which play a crucial role in the country’s growing clean-energy economy. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will award $57,744,831 to the...
Greater Nevada Expands Cannabis Banking Support
Greater Nevada Credit Union is expanding their banking services to cannabis-related businesses. The company says they are now offering a 'suite' of banking solutions to these businesses in order to help remove cash as a barrier. Under the law, credit unions are able to provide a customary range of financial...
Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts
If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
