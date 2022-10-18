There’s only four weeks left for families to get up to $3,600 per child from the Child Tax Credit. Each household could receive up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and up to $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old, but a tax return must be filed by November 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO