Broken Bow will conclude its regular season tonight when they go on the road to face C1-6 district opponent Gothenburg. The Indians have already secured the district title regardless of tonight’s outcome. Broken Bow enters tonight’s game at 5-3 overall and 3-0 in district play. The district champion is determined by win/loss record against district opponents. Minden enters today at 2-1 in the district, Cozad and Gothenburg are both 1-2 and Holdrege has concluded district competition at 1-3. Should Broken Bow and Minden have identical district records following today’s games, the tie breaker of head to head would be used. Broken Bow defeated Minden earlier this season 24-7. While that is good to know, Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells told KCNI/KBBN sports that the goal is to go through the district undefeated.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO