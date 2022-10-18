Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Twenty Five Bow Students Receive Local Scholarships
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Foundation has awarded two prominent scholarships to Broken Bow students: Don Davis Early Entry Access Scholarships and Broken Bow Class of 1959 Educational Scholarships were awarded to a total of 27 students on their way to attending the Broken Bow campus of Mid-Plains Community College. Each scholarship recognize students who are enrolled in dual credit classes.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Concludes Regular Season at Gothenburg – Coverage on KBBN
Broken Bow will conclude its regular season tonight when they go on the road to face C1-6 district opponent Gothenburg. The Indians have already secured the district title regardless of tonight’s outcome. Broken Bow enters tonight’s game at 5-3 overall and 3-0 in district play. The district champion is determined by win/loss record against district opponents. Minden enters today at 2-1 in the district, Cozad and Gothenburg are both 1-2 and Holdrege has concluded district competition at 1-3. Should Broken Bow and Minden have identical district records following today’s games, the tie breaker of head to head would be used. Broken Bow defeated Minden earlier this season 24-7. While that is good to know, Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells told KCNI/KBBN sports that the goal is to go through the district undefeated.
Sand Hills Express
FBLA Hosting Halloween Movie at Fox Theater This Weekend
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow FBLA will be holding a seasonally-fitting fundraiser for the food bank on Sunday, October 23. At the Fox Theater in Broken Bow, the FBLA will be screening a 2 p.m. matinee of “The Addams Family,” a 2019 animated spinning of the singularly spookiest family’s yarn.
Comments / 0