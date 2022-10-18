Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
FOOTBALL: The Tribe take down Dinuba
TULARE – The Tulare Union Tribe beat the Dinuba Emperors 21-16, tying the two teams for third place in the West Yosemite League heading into the final week of the regular season. The Tribe came out strong with two touchdowns right after the other. A special teams touchdown on...
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. Fresno State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Fresno State Bulldogs are 3-1 against the New Mexico Lobos since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Fresno State and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at University Stadium. The Bulldogs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
Merced College - Merced, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
therampageonline.com
Fresno City College Students and Professors Perform at LitHop 2022
On Oct. 15 instructors and students from all over the central valley read their works of short stories, poems, and other original pieces of literature throughout the shops and clubs in Fresno’s Tower District. Professor Lee Herrick from Fresno City College, who is also the co-founder of LitHop, brought...
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
Dine and Dish: Rocket Dog in northeast Fresno
Trips to the ballpark just aren't complete without a hot dog or two. But in this week's Dine and Dish, we go to a place that's come up with some creative combinations inside a bun.
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
These new Taco Bell items are offered exclusively in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of only two places in the country where you’ll be able to find three sweet new breakfast items at Taco Bell. A Taco Bell spokesperson said locations in Fresno are testing out three new iced coffee flavors as part of an expansion of the fast-food joint’s breakfast menu. […]
KMPH.com
Man on bicycle dies after he was hit by truck in Fresno Thursday morning
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard Ave. is closed between Cedar and Chestnut Avenues near Fresno State after a man on a bike was hit by a truck Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the victim was a...
KMPH.com
Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
therampageonline.com
SCCCD Chancellor Goldsmith Suspends Vaccine and Testing Mandates
As of Oct. 3, vaccine and testing requirements at Fresno City College, and all State Center Community College District campuses have been suspended by SCCCD Chancellor Carole Goldsmith. On Oct. 10, vending machines for COVID-19 test kits were made available for free for use at all campuses, in place of...
Big donation helps Clovis North hit Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fundraising goal
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North High School’s marching band has now reached its fundraising goal for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade thanks to a huge donation. On Wednesday, officials with the district confirmed that an anonymous donor had given $210,000 for the band’s fundraising efforts. The donation made up about a third of […]
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
therampageonline.com
Get Spooked with FCC’s Annual Fall Carnival and Haunted House
Fresno City College is holding its annual Fall Carnival on Friday Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., but it may look a little different from previous carnivals. The FCC Fall Carnival is a free community event for students, families and children to come out and enjoy some seasonal festivities.
