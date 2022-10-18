ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FOOTBALL: The Tribe take down Dinuba

TULARE – The Tulare Union Tribe beat the Dinuba Emperors 21-16, tying the two teams for third place in the West Yosemite League heading into the final week of the regular season. The Tribe came out strong with two touchdowns right after the other. A special teams touchdown on...
DINUBA, CA
High School Football PRO

Merced College - Merced, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MERCED, CA
High School Football PRO

Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
MERCED, CA
therampageonline.com

Fresno City College Students and Professors Perform at LitHop 2022

On Oct. 15 instructors and students from all over the central valley read their works of short stories, poems, and other original pieces of literature throughout the shops and clubs in Fresno’s Tower District. Professor Lee Herrick from Fresno City College, who is also the co-founder of LitHop, brought...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
CLOVIS, CA
therampageonline.com

SCCCD Chancellor Goldsmith Suspends Vaccine and Testing Mandates

As of Oct. 3, vaccine and testing requirements at Fresno City College, and all State Center Community College District campuses have been suspended by SCCCD Chancellor Carole Goldsmith. On Oct. 10, vending machines for COVID-19 test kits were made available for free for use at all campuses, in place of...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Big donation helps Clovis North hit Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fundraising goal

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North High School’s marching band has now reached its fundraising goal for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade thanks to a huge donation. On Wednesday, officials with the district confirmed that an anonymous donor had given $210,000 for the band’s fundraising efforts. The donation made up about a third of […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend

Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
HANFORD, CA
therampageonline.com

Get Spooked with FCC’s Annual Fall Carnival and Haunted House

Fresno City College is holding its annual Fall Carnival on Friday Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., but it may look a little different from previous carnivals. The FCC Fall Carnival is a free community event for students, families and children to come out and enjoy some seasonal festivities.
FRESNO, CA

