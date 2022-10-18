The Fresno State Bulldogs are 3-1 against the New Mexico Lobos since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Fresno State and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at University Stadium. The Bulldogs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

FRESNO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO