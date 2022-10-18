Full OKC Thunder 17-player payroll for the 2022-23 NBA season

The Oklahoma City Thunder set their 17-man roster for the 2022-23 regular season. It includes 15 full-time players and two two-way players.

Let’s take a look at the Thunder’s team payroll and rank all 17 players based on their cap figure for the season.

The financial leaders on the team are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is entering the first year of his five-year rookie extension, and Lu Dort, who signed a five-year extension this offseason. Outside of those two, most of the roster is made up of rookie salaries and veteran minimum salaries.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports