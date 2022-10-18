ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

North Logan mayor adds her voice to the chorus urging renewal of RAPZ

NORTH LOGAN — Like other communities in Cache Valley, North Logan continues to grow and with that comes inevitable change. But Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, said they aim to keep residents in the know and involved. “We’ve really tried to have...
Long-time local radio host and sportscaster attains an important milestone

LOGAN — This past August, Al Lewis reached a big milestone – 50 years behind the microphone on NewsTalk KVNU. Lewis was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program this past week to reflect back on his decades of service behind the microphone. In addition to being the current morning man alongside Craig Hislop and Will Feelright, Lewis was the long-time voice for the Utah State Aggies for football and men’s basketball.
Engineering students ready for annual pumpkin chucking contest Saturday

NORTH LOGAN – Students at Utah State University and members of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) were busy putting their engineering skills to finish their trebuchets for Saturday’s annual pumpkin toss. There are not many things more spectacular than watching an orange pumpkin flying some 300...
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot

CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
LETTER: A leader we can trust

We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The County Executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The County Executive and the County Council don’t...
USU basketball coaches taking different approach to low preseason poll placements

In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.
