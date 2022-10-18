Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced to probation for making fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards
LOGAN — A 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in stealing a Logan woman’s credit cards and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Galexy Mikkel Workman was warned that she could face significant jail or prison time if she breaks the law again.
North Logan mayor adds her voice to the chorus urging renewal of RAPZ
NORTH LOGAN — Like other communities in Cache Valley, North Logan continues to grow and with that comes inevitable change. But Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, said they aim to keep residents in the know and involved. “We’ve really tried to have...
REPLAY: #1 Mountain Crest vs #3 Snow Canyon in the 4A girls soccer championship | Oct. 22, 2022
The Mountain Crest vs Snow Canyon championship game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45 am. Today’s broadcast of the 4A girls soccer playoffs is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Jake Ellis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed here.
Long-time local radio host and sportscaster attains an important milestone
LOGAN — This past August, Al Lewis reached a big milestone – 50 years behind the microphone on NewsTalk KVNU. Lewis was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program this past week to reflect back on his decades of service behind the microphone. In addition to being the current morning man alongside Craig Hislop and Will Feelright, Lewis was the long-time voice for the Utah State Aggies for football and men’s basketball.
REPLAY: #9 Logan at #8 Cedar in the 4A football playoffs | Oct. 21, 2022
The Logan Grizzlies at Cedar Reds broadcast is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102 FM / 610 AM KVNU and streamed here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired...
Engineering students ready for annual pumpkin chucking contest Saturday
NORTH LOGAN – Students at Utah State University and members of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) were busy putting their engineering skills to finish their trebuchets for Saturday’s annual pumpkin toss. There are not many things more spectacular than watching an orange pumpkin flying some 300...
REPLAY: #12 Green Canyon at #5 Snow Canyon in the 4A football playoffs | Oct. 21, 2022
The Green Canyon at Snow Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired this season,...
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot
CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
LETTER: A leader we can trust
We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The County Executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The County Executive and the County Council don’t...
USU basketball coaches taking different approach to low preseason poll placements
In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.
