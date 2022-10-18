Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal "Nature Sustainability," an international team of scientists -- including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin -- argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.

3 DAYS AGO