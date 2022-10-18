Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
New genetic research advances understanding of internal mechanisms of biological clocks
University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the rest-wake cycle and provides a new model for investigating human disease and ultimately developing medical treatments. Disruptions to the body's internal clock -- which coordinates the timing of biochemical, physiological and behavioral processes...
Science Daily
High entropy alloys: Structural disorder and magnetic properties
High entropy alloys or HEAs consist of five or more different metallic elements and are an extremely interesting class of materials with a great diversity of potential applications. Since their macroscopic properties are strongly dependent on interatomic interactions, it is utterly interesting to probe the local structure and structural disorder around each individual element by element-specific techniques. Now, a team has examined a so called Cantor alloy -- a model system to study the high-entropy effects on the local and macroscopic scales.
Science Daily
Advances in water-splitting catalysts
Creating a hydrogen economy is no small task, but Rice University engineers have discovered a method that could make oxygen evolution catalysis in acids, one of the most challenging topics in water electrolysis for producing clean hydrogen fuels, more economical and practical. The lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Haotian...
Science Daily
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus
A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. The discovery, reported in Science on October...
Science Daily
Tentacle robot can gently grasp fragile objects
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. If you've ever played the claw game at an arcade, you know how hard it is to grab and hold onto objects using robotics grippers. Imagine how much more nerve-wracking that game would be if, instead of plush stuffed animals, you were trying to grab a fragile piece of endangered coral or a priceless artifact from a sunken ship.
Science Daily
Calcium content determines the peak intensity ratio due to iron ions at Mössbauer spectra in pyroxene
Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming minerals. Scientists investigated the iron ion status of a calcium-rich pyroxene, using Mössbauer spectroscopy on thin sections of single crystals. The study revealed that in pyroxene crystals consisting of roughly 50% calcium, the tensor that determines the ratios of iron ions at the Mössbauer spectral peaks in the M1 sites -- one of two types of cation positions in the pyroxene crystal structure -- is independent of the iron content but dependent on the calcium content. The research findings have clarified one of the physical properties of pyroxenes, facilitating detailed future analysis of iron using Mössbauer spectroscopy on mineral flakes.
Science Daily
The science of how plants register trauma catches a new wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Centre researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
Science Daily
Trapping polaritons in an engineered quantum box
ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. Australian researchers have engineered a quantum box for polaritons in a two-dimensional material, achieving large polariton densities and a partially 'coherent' quantum state. New insights coming from the novel technique could allow researchers to access striking 'collective' quantum phenomena in this...
Science Daily
Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colors
Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyse light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light -- its strength at different wavelengths, like the colours in a rainbow -- and are an essential tool for identifying and analysing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analysers, healthcare systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.
Science Daily
Smartphone data can help create global vegetation maps
German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. Missing knowledge in the global distribution of plant traits could be filled with data from species identification apps. Researchers from Leipzig University, the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and other institutions were able to demonstrate this based on data from the popular iNaturalist app. Supplemented with data on plant traits, iNaturalist input results in considerably more precise maps than previous approaches based on extrapolation from limited databases. Among other things, the new maps provide an improved basis for understanding plant-environment interactions and for Earth system modelling. The study has been published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Science Daily
Engineers develop sensors for face masks that help gauge fit
Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, but a mask's effectiveness depends on how well it fits. Currently, there are no simple ways to measure the fit of a mask, but a new sensor developed at MIT could make it much easier to ensure a good fit. The sensor, which measures physical contact between the mask and the wearer's face, can be applied to any kind of mask.
Science Daily
Brain evolution is linked to competition, study in fish suggests
In response to a high-competition environment, Trinidadian killifish evolve larger brains, increasing their fitness and survival rates, according to a new study in Ecology Letters by biologists at The University of Texas at Arlington. The study, led by biology Professor Matthew Walsh and Kaitlyn Howell ('22 PhD, Biology), examined the...
Science Daily
Tire particles can impact fresh water
Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires?. New modelling by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests an increasing amount of microplastics -- fragments from tires and roadways -- are ending up in lakes and streams. The UBCO School of Engineering researchers developed a conceptual framework...
Science Daily
Unprecedented glimpse of merging galaxies
Using the James Webb Space Telescope to look back in time at the early universe, astronomers discovered a surprise: a cluster of galaxies merging together around a rare red quasar within a massive black hole. The findings by Johns Hopkins University and an international team offer an unprecedented opportunity to observe how billions of years ago galaxies coalesced into the modern universe.
Science Daily
Gene study identifies series of DNA variants linked to dyslexia
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia. Around a third of the 42 genetic variants identified have been previously linked to general cognitive ability and educational attainment. The researchers say their findings, published in Nature Genetics journal, aid our...
Science Daily
Number-crunching mathematical models may give policy makers major headache
Mathematical models that predict policy-driving scenarios -- such as how a new pandemic might spread or the future amount of irrigation water needed worldwide -- may be too complex and delivering 'wrong' answers, a new study reveals. Experts are using increasingly detailed models to better predict phenomena or gain more...
Science Daily
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf -- the most common type of star in the universe -- appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large...
Science Daily
Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe
Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
Science Daily
Keeping electricity affordable on wireless charging highways
Efficient pricing will be crucial to minimize energy costs for private operators who provide on-the-highway wireless charging for electric cars -- and for consumers who will use this service, according to new Cornell University research in Applied Energy. Employing dynamic pricing strategies in the marketplace could save consumers as much...
Science Daily
Double trouble when 2 disasters strike electrical transmission infrastructure
One natural disaster can knock out electric service to millions. A new study suggests that back-to-back disasters could cause catastrophic damage, but the research also identifies new ways to monitor and maintain power grids. Researchers at The Ohio State University have developed a machine learning model for predicting how susceptible...
Comments / 0