Science Daily
Large numbers of European chimpanzees suffer from a lack of vitamin D, says new study
A new study has found that a large number of chimpanzees living in Europe suffer from inadequate vitamin D levels, and the widespread problem could have a major impact on their health. The study, which is the largest of its kind, is published in the journal Scientific Reports. The authors...
Science Daily
Extreme weather events have a significant negative impact on skin disease
The skin is a large, complex organ, and it serves as the body's primary interface with the environment, playing key roles in sensory, thermoregulatory, barrier, and immunological functioning. As floods, wildfires, and extreme heat events increase in frequency and severity, they pose a significant threat to global dermatological health, as many skin diseases are climate sensitive. Investigators draw on an extensive review of published research to highlight the key dermatological manifestations initiated or exacerbated by these climatic events and also highlight the disproportionate impacts on marginalized and vulnerable populations. Their findings appear in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, published by Elsevier.
Science Daily
New clues to genetic causes of high cholesterol
The discovery of a genetic variant that is relatively common among people of Polynesian ancestry, but incredibly rare in most other populations, is giving clues to the genetic underpinnings of high cholesterol in all people, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health geneticists in partnership with several other groups, including the University of Otago and the Samoan health research community.
Science Daily
Gene study identifies series of DNA variants linked to dyslexia
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia. Around a third of the 42 genetic variants identified have been previously linked to general cognitive ability and educational attainment. The researchers say their findings, published in Nature Genetics journal, aid our...
Science Daily
Brain evolution is linked to competition, study in fish suggests
In response to a high-competition environment, Trinidadian killifish evolve larger brains, increasing their fitness and survival rates, according to a new study in Ecology Letters by biologists at The University of Texas at Arlington. The study, led by biology Professor Matthew Walsh and Kaitlyn Howell ('22 PhD, Biology), examined the...
Science Daily
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus
A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. The discovery, reported in Science on October...
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
A new study suggests going to bed early may be a benefit to your health
Which of us – early birds or night owls – have better health prospects? A recent study indicates night owls are at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and social dysfunction. Night owls were less active physically, had lower aerobic fitness, and burned less fat than early birds in the study. Additionally, night owls were more likely to be more insulin-resistant, meaning it took more insulin for their muscles to be able to get energized, according to the study published Sept. 19 in the Experimental Physiology journal.
Science Daily
Study reveals disparities in childbearing by race and education level
College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
Science Daily
Endangered birds can be protected from predators with chemical camouflage
Researchers used artificial nests to test two methods for reducing the nest predation of vulnerable and endangered ground-nesting birds. The study showed that red foxes can be more easily deceived into not eating bird eggs than raccoon dogs. The methods could be used alongside hunting and offer an alternative, non-lethal solution for creating protection for vulnerable prey.
Science Daily
Evidence that marine conservation mitigates climate change
Marine protected areas act as a safeguard for oceans, seas, and estuaries. These zones help to preserve the plants and animals that call these waters home, but the benefits of protected areas extend far beyond their boundaries. In a review publishing October 21 in the journal One Earth, a team of researchers explain how marine protected areas help to sequester carbon and foster ecological and social adaption to climate change.
Science Daily
Can smartphones predict mortality risk?
Passive smartphone monitoring of people's walking activity can be used to construct population-level models of health and mortality risk, according to a new study publishing October 20thin the open access journal PLOS Digital Health by Bruce Schatz of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA, and colleagues. Previous studies have used...
Science Daily
Sickly shades of grey: Disease outbreaks influence the color of wolves across North America
New research from the University of Oxford, Yellowstone National Park, and Penn State, published today in the journal Science, may have finally solved why wolves change colour across the North American continent. If you were to travel from Arctic Canada and head south down the Rocky Mountains into the US...
Science Daily
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet's wild lands by 2030
Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new scientific paper published today in the journal "Nature Sustainability," an international team of scientists -- including two members of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin -- argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.
Science Daily
A broader definition of learning could help stimulate interdisciplinary research
We often conceive of learning through the lens of cramming for an exam or teaching a dog to sit, but humans and other mammals aren't the only entities capable of adapting to their environment -- schools of fish, robots, and even our genes can learn new behaviors, explain Jan De Houwer and Sean Hughes (Ghent University) in a new Perspectives on Psychological Science article. Embracing a broader definition of learning that includes any behavioral adaption developed in response to regular features of an environment could help researchers collaborate across the fields of psychology, computer science, sociology, and genetics, De Houwer explained in an interview.
Science Daily
Food quality might be key for juvenile sockeye salmon growth and survival
The quality of food sockeye salmon eat along their migration routes is more important to their growth and condition than quantity, a new study has found, highlighting concerns about the effects of climate change on ocean conditions and salmon. Researchers at the University of British Columbia's Institute for the Oceans...
Science Daily
Scared of injections? Try a wearable soft robot to ease aversion to needles
While most of us are never without our smartphones, robots may also soon become indispensable companions. It certainly seems so based on the recent experiments conducted by researchers in Japan, who developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.
Science Daily
Butterfly wing patterns emerge from ancient 'junk' DNA
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
Science Daily
Improving light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) A research team, affiliated with UNIST has succeeded in achieving a power conversion efficiency (PEC) of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell built with a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film. According to the research team, the PCE of the device with the ARC film was sustained for 120 hours, maintaining 91% of its initial value.
Science Daily
Maternal, paternal exercise in mice affects metabolic health in offspring
A mouse study by Kristin Stanford, a physiology and cell biology researcher with The Ohio State University College of Medicine at the Wexner Medical Center, provides new ways to determine how maternal and paternal exercise improve metabolic health of offspring. Laurie Goodyear of the Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical...
