Niya John is a lighting designer in her junior year at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and beyond excited to be a recipient of this year's Pat MacKay Diversity In Design Scholarship. As a designer, she has a particular interest in the use of colored light on different mediums (skin, fabric, makeup, etc.). She is looking forward to designing future productions at her school, as well as in the professional world. Her ultimate goal is to be nominated for (and maybe even win) a Tony Award for her designs.

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO