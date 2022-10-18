Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
sitelinesb.com
Mony’s Is Now Open for Dinner
••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.
One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night
A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night. The post One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
225 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come
The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28
City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28 The post City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Debate Continues Over the State Street Promenade
••• “Santa Barbara State Street Meeting Sparks Debate Over Cars, Bikes, Retail and Restaurants,” reports Noozhawk. “Planning Commission and Historic Landmarks Commission as well as public speakers discuss the future of the 11-block promenade.” Nothing can change without someone losing. Bet the baby gets cut in two.
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
onscene.tv
Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard
10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday
The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Green Bike Lane Markings Are Being Removed From the State Street Promenade
••• The Chapala Street bike lane (above) has been extended four blocks, so the southern end is now at Arrellaga rather than Mission. On State Street, however, the city announced that it will be removing the green bike-lane markings between Ortega and Victoria today and tomorrow. (“While the green markings were effective positioning cyclists near the center of the street, the green markings were less effective positioning pedestrians to the sides of the street. Because of this, the city is removing the green markings and exploring other options for cyclists and pedestrians to coexist in the promenade.”) And it released a video about staying safe on State Street that almost makes me wish Costa was involved….
Daily Nexus
Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
santabarbarawedding.com
Classic White Wedding at Villa Verano
All was perfect for this bride and groom on their wedding day held at Santa Barbara’s Villa Verano, much thanks to the talented Felici Events who coordinated this special day. The bride wore a lace, off-the-shoulder wedding gown while the groom wore a classic black wedding tux with a bow tie. Gorgeous white wedding blooms made up the bridal bouquet by Santa Barbara florist Ella & Louie. The outdoor ceremony was held in front of a gazebo covered in vines at the venue, and the bride walked down the aisle lined with white petals to meet her groom.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review
Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Friday Football Focus Week 9
Friday Football Focus Week 9 highlights The post Friday Football Focus Week 9 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
