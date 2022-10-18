ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sitelinesb.com

Mony’s Is Now Open for Dinner

••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

225 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come

The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Debate Continues Over the State Street Promenade

••• “Santa Barbara State Street Meeting Sparks Debate Over Cars, Bikes, Retail and Restaurants,” reports Noozhawk. “Planning Commission and Historic Landmarks Commission as well as public speakers discuss the future of the 11-block promenade.” Nothing can change without someone losing. Bet the baby gets cut in two.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month

Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
VENTURA, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard

10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday

The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Green Bike Lane Markings Are Being Removed From the State Street Promenade

••• The Chapala Street bike lane (above) has been extended four blocks, so the southern end is now at Arrellaga rather than Mission. On State Street, however, the city announced that it will be removing the green bike-lane markings between Ortega and Victoria today and tomorrow. (“While the green markings were effective positioning cyclists near the center of the street, the green markings were less effective positioning pedestrians to the sides of the street. Because of this, the city is removing the green markings and exploring other options for cyclists and pedestrians to coexist in the promenade.”) And it released a video about staying safe on State Street that almost makes me wish Costa was involved….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Classic White Wedding at Villa Verano

All was perfect for this bride and groom on their wedding day held at Santa Barbara’s Villa Verano, much thanks to the talented Felici Events who coordinated this special day. The bride wore a lace, off-the-shoulder wedding gown while the groom wore a classic black wedding tux with a bow tie. Gorgeous white wedding blooms made up the bridal bouquet by Santa Barbara florist Ella & Louie. The outdoor ceremony was held in front of a gazebo covered in vines at the venue, and the bride walked down the aisle lined with white petals to meet her groom.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review

Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy