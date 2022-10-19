ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

Concerned parents urge officials to provide support for kids with dyslexia

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

A group of concerned parents in one Rockland County school district is urging officials to provide more support for their kids with dyslexia.

The group of Suffern parents says there's a need for the district to implement early screening, develop literacy programs and hire certified staff to support all types of learners.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month; the disorder affects roughly one-fifth of the population, making reading more difficult for people and significantly impacting their lives.

One parent says her ninth-grade daughter is reading at an elementary school level because of the lack of services offered by the district and calls this an urgent problem.

"We can't wait for a meeting two months down the road, revisit this next spring, or for them to figure out a plan for the future. This needs to happen now. This needs to happen quickly," said Kim Peters, parent of a Suffern student.

Suffern Superintendent of Schools Dr. Erik Gundersen acknowledged their concerns and promised changes.

"It is important for me to continue learning about the struggles of our students as we develop a comprehensive plan on how to better address the challenges that our dyslexic students face," he said.

More than 400 members of the Suffern community have signed an online petition urging the district to put a plan together.

Dr. Gundersen says he will meet with the parents Thursday to go over their concerns and address the changes over the coming months.

