'Saturdays with Shah' to resume Mount Vernon street cleanup effort

A couple of volunteers are catching the attention of their community and lawmakers for taking on the daunting task of cleaning up the streets and parks of Mount Vernon.

Litter is a common complaint from the public at city council meetings, and volunteers Jeffrey "Shah" Holliday and Tyrone Jamison set out to fix that with a program called Saturdays with Shah.

Holliday and Jamison would team up with community groups and businesses to beautify their neighborhoods. The operation ran for a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic placed it on hold.

Now, Jamison and Holliday are working to bring the program back.

Holliday says the Legislature's proclamation celebrating his and Jamison's volunteer service motivates them.

"That right there shows me that we are reaching people. They appreciate us, and I love that. That's why I love my city. I love Mount Vernon. That's why I say it twice. -- Mount Vernon! Mount Vernon," said Holliday.

Holliday and Jamison say Saturdays with Shah could come back as soon as this weekend.

Holliday and Jamison recently received an award from the county Legislature for their cleanup projects.

They say the recognition gives them fuel to bring back the program that is as much as community pride as it is about trash pickup.