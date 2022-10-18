Pseudomonas aeruginosa also enter cells in a targeted way. Surrounded by nutrients and undetected by the immune system, the interior of a cell is the ideal place for pathogenic bacteria to reproduce. Nevertheless, it was long thought that they existed outside of cells for the most part. "In the meantime, it's clear that the picture is more complex and the bacteria target the cells they penetrate," explains Römer. With the aid of live cell imaging microscopy, this can be observed in the laboratory. The bacteria take up close contact to the cell and make indentations in its membrane until they are completely engulfed by it.

