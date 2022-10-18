ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins

PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
PENDLETON, OR
Pendleton closes road for utility services installation

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton this week is shutting down a portion of Southwest Hailey Avenue as a private contractor installs underground utility service at a new apartment building. Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7 a.m through Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 p.m., Southwest Hailey Avenue from Southwest...
PENDLETON, OR
