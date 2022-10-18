Read full article on original website
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins
PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
Pendleton closes road for utility services installation
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton this week is shutting down a portion of Southwest Hailey Avenue as a private contractor installs underground utility service at a new apartment building. Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7 a.m through Friday, Oct. 21, to 5 p.m., Southwest Hailey Avenue from Southwest...
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers – 10/17/22. This week the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Mohawk Valley Rural Fire Department will be hosting the Every 15 Minutes program at Mohawk High School. Every 15 Minutes is a two-day underage drinking and driving...
