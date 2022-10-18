ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. A...
LANE COUNTY, OR
LCSO Case #22-5858 — Search Warrant Served on Illegal Butane Hash Oil Lab (Photo)

LCSO Case #22-5858 — Search Warrant Served on Illegal Butane Hash Oil Lab (Photo) – 10/20/22. On 10-17-2022 Detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were contacted by OLCC inspectors regarding an illegal butane hash oil (BHO) extraction lab on property in the 83700blk of Raintree St. near Pleasant Hill. OLCC had responded to the location for a site inspection of a permitted growing operation and noted the BHO lab, as well as marijuana and products outside of the permitted site.
LANE COUNTY, OR
EPD Party Patrols Continue in West University Area with Multiple Arrests

Eugene Police again staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. These enforcement efforts are data driven, may vary in time and intensity and follow an education-first approach. During the weekend, officers conducted...
EUGENE, OR
Rapid Patrol Response Leads to Apprehension of Bank Robbery Suspect

Incident: Rapid Patrol Response Leads to Apprehension. Location: Umpqua Bank | 1377 Mohawk Blvd. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Scott, Joshua Hayden 38 Year-Old Male | Eugene, OR. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On October 19th, 2022 Springfield Police Patrol Officers responded to a reported robbery at 1377 Mohawk Blvd....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Verizon burglary: two men in custody after detectives locate vehicle

This morning, security at Verizon, 4750 Royal Avenue, reported a burglary during which it was discovered multiple phones were stolen. At approximately 9:00 a.m. Eugene Police detectives located the suspect vehicle, which was driving around the Bailey Hill Road and Bertelsen Road. Officers stopped the vehicle W 18th Avenue and...
EUGENE, OR
Springfield Police Department Honors Community Members

Event: Springfield Police Department to Honor Community Members. Location: Springfield Justice Center – 2nd Floor, EOC. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Zak Gosa-Lewis, Public Information Coordinator. EVENT INFORMATION:. SPINGFIELD, OR. – On Monday, October 10th at 2:00 PM, the Springfield Police Department will commend the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Man in custody after shots fired from bike path

At 1:28 p.m. on October 15, Eugene Police units responded to a shots fired call at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes at one point. One officer quickly spotted a man running behind residences along W. 14th Avenue, who matched the description provided. Officers kept the suspect in sight as he jumped fences and they reported seeing him seen reaching into his waistband.
EUGENE, OR
Work by EPD Street Crimes Unit yields to arrests for drug delivery, possession

Work by EPD Street Crimes Unit yields to arrests for drug delivery, possession. Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation that led them to Vaea John Leata, age 29, of Eugene. Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
EUGENE, OR
