At 1:28 p.m. on October 15, Eugene Police units responded to a shots fired call at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes at one point. One officer quickly spotted a man running behind residences along W. 14th Avenue, who matched the description provided. Officers kept the suspect in sight as he jumped fences and they reported seeing him seen reaching into his waistband.

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO