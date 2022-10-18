Read full article on original website
State’s Highest Ranking Equity Officer Visits Eastern
Karen Johnson, PhD, the director of the Washington state Office of Equity, dropped by EWU Tuesday, Oct. 18, to get a first-hand look at how the university is supporting students through its diversity and inclusion efforts. In addition to meeting with President Shari McMahan, Johnson spent some time in the...
Rooting on the Eags!
Our campus is just coming off a full week of Homecoming Activities and we hope you and your student participated in some of the great events that were sponsored. The engagement we saw on campus was outstanding and we hope that we can continue to promote campus life and events that initiate connections for your student and their peers. For those of you who were here you saw how a lot of campus traditions – the Red and White colors, Swoop, the Red Field, the Fight Song, the Eagle logo- all revolve around our athletic competitions.
Volunteers Needed for “House Calls” to Students in Residence Halls
Faculty and staff members are needed to help make our Eastern Eagles feel welcome by volunteering to make “house calls.” Volunteers will reach out to students living in our residence halls, from 4:45-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov.9. This is a great opportunity to visit residence halls, meet students...
