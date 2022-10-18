Read full article on original website
Schitt Happens: Previewing ‘Justice Warriors’ #5
“In the outrageous new book that Boing Boing calls “all the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be,” Swamp Cop, Schitt, and the rest of the force are under siege as the Libra Gang mounts an assault on police headquarters! Meanwhile, Bubble City’s ruling Prince grows extremely distraught over his plummeting poll numbers.”
The ICE-Cast Live: Talking With Writer Alex Paknadel About His New Sci-Fi Survival Series ‘All Against All’
This week’s edition of The ICE-Cast Live myself and co-host and podcast founder, Shane Chebsey, spoke with writer Alex Paknadel about his forthcoming comic book, All Against All, with artist Caspar Wijngaard from Image Comics. And, you can check out a first look at the debut issue here.
Luthor Twists The Knife In ‘Action Comics’ #1048 Preview
THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #2
Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest—and deadliest—enemies they’ve ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of ’em! Strap in, soldiers, it’s you against the world…of the dead!
Into The Jaws Of Death: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #10
“The war for Earth takes a decisive turn as the heroes prepare to strike back! Can Supergirl and her team in Australia escape to space? Will the Birds of Prey’s infiltration of Gotham City go unnoticed by the Vampire King? Can Green Arrow save the human cattle from the Blood Farm? The shocking answers await!”
Brian K. Vaughan And Fiona Staples’ ‘Saga’ Returns This January
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ Saga #61 sees the return of the ongoing series after a slight hiatus and the start of a new story-arc this January 2023 from Image Comics. “We’re back! No spoilers, but Fiona and I are extremely excited about some of the familiar faces...
Rob Guillory And Sam Lotfi Destroy The Tech Gods In ‘Mosely’ Next January
BOOM! Studios has announced Mosely, a brand new five-issue series from writer Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, and colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu. The limited series chronicles one man’s attempt to take down the mighty idols of technology that have captivated the world in the near future. ‘In the hyper-technological world...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
In comic book news Tony Thornley brought us the news of a new ongoing Red Goblin series from Marvel. Read more here now. And in other comic book news we also learnt that Z2 Comics were teaming up with Swedish Metallers In Flames for an all-new graphic novel entitled The Jester’s Curse (here) courtesy of Richard Bruton.
‘Patty & Laz’ Rush To The Scene In 2023 From Scout Comics
Scout Comics has revealed an early look at Patty & Laz, dropping in 2023 from writer Michael Sanchez, artist/colorist Reik Lopez, and letterer DC Hopkins. The ashcan for Patty & Laz is available now on Scout’s website right here. ‘What would you give up to save someone you love?...
