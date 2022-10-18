Read full article on original website
University Daily
Tech volleyball drops third consecutive conference match to Iowa State
Texas Tech volleyball dropped its third consecutive Big 12 match in a home bout against the Iowa State Cyclones Oct. 21 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders now sit at 3-5 in conference play. Aside from large scoring runs including a 6-1 run in the first set and a...
University Daily
Tech football returns for Homecoming contest against WVU
For the first time since Sept. 24, there will be football played at Jones AT&T Stadium when Texas Tech hosts West Virginia for its annual Homecoming game Saturday at 2 p.m. The game kicks off a late home stretch for the Red Raiders, who will finish off the regular season with four of their final six games taking place in the Hub City.
University Daily
Late heroics give Tech soccer 2-0 edge over Baylor
Texas Tech soccer notched its fifth straight victory with a 2-0 win against Baylor Thursday at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock. The victory over the Bears is the Red Raiders’ first since 2019, according to Tech Athletics. The Bears crawled into west Texas with a losing record, sitting...
University Daily
Tech men's golf caps off fall season with Big 12 title
No. 1 Texas Tech men's golf took home its second Big 12 Match Play title since 2019 Wednesday, defeating the University of Oklahoma 3.5-2.5 at Houston Oaks Country Club in Hockley. The Red Raiders had previously drew with the University of Texas in pool play to secure a spot in the championship match.
University Daily
Homecoming throughout the years
Homecoming is a tradition Texas Tech participates in (almost) every year. Although the Tech website notes the first Homecoming occurred in 1954, stories reported by The Toreador show the tradition started back in 1929. '20s. In an excerpt from an article printed on Oct. 23, 1929, the first Homecoming festivities...
University Daily
Tech’s Wallin hitting stride in junior season
Out of the nine players on the Texas Tech men’s tennis team, one player has stood out from the rest since the start of the fall season. Junior Olle Wallin has taken home two professional titles out of the last four tournaments. Wallin spoke on the feeling of winning back-to-back titles in the Lubbock and Albuquerque 15K tournaments.
University Daily
Homecoming royalty narrowed to five
After a panel of Tech students, alumni and Lubbock residents held an interview process with the top ten male and top ten female homecoming court nominees, the numbers were narrowed to the top five. At noon on Oct. 21, the list was announced. Male candidates:. Joel Rivero representing Beta Upsilon...
University Daily
Flu season arrives, Tech offers vaccines
Health experts are expecting a severe flu season this year. Texas Tech, along with other Lubbock resources, are providing vaccines throughout the month. Texas Tech will be administering vaccinations Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union building glass tower pavilion. In order to get a vaccination, bring a copy of your insurance card and a photo ID. They will also be offering COVID-19 boosters. If you are receiving a booster, bring your vaccine record card.
