Block Club Chicago

The Magic Of 79th Street Is On Full Display In Artist’s Huge Merchandise Mart Light And Music Display

AUBURN GRESHAM — When Jasmin Taylor heard “Aim For The Moon” by the late rapper Pop Smoke and Quavo, she came alive. As a dancer, vocalist and composer hailing from the South Side, Taylor “tends to see sound and visualizes movement in her head,” she said. So when she heard the rhythmic “Yeahs” echoed by Pop Smoke over a melodic beat in the first 30 seconds of the song, it made her think of liberation, joy and the “freedom people feel at the circus.”
Field Gulls

Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?

In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
WGN TV

The List: Emojis that make you look old

CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CBS Chicago

Church closed years ago, but Humboldt Park pastor still holds court for neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An associate pastor hasn't abandoned his post - even after his church closed its doors years ago in Humboldt Park.And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a visit with the Rev. Edwin Barber is the brightest part of many people's day.If anyone has carved out a corner in life, it's Barber. His corner just happens to be at Spaulding and Pierce avenues.  "People are hurting, and sometimes people just need an encouraging word," said Barber, associate pastor of Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International.A tired office chair outside a shuttered church is the preferred pulpit for the...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago sees surge in hate crime reports

CHICAGO - Reports of hate crimes are surging in Chicago, particularly crimes targeting Jews and Blacks, a top mayoral aide disclosed Thursday, amid fears it will only get worse as the 2024 presidential election gets closer. Nancy Andrade, chair of Chicago’s Commission on Human Relations, released the statistics while testifying...
fox32chicago.com

National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago

CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
wrtv.com

Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country

ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
thelewisflyer.com

Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy

During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
