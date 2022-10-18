Read full article on original website
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
The Magic Of 79th Street Is On Full Display In Artist’s Huge Merchandise Mart Light And Music Display
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Jasmin Taylor heard “Aim For The Moon” by the late rapper Pop Smoke and Quavo, she came alive. As a dancer, vocalist and composer hailing from the South Side, Taylor “tends to see sound and visualizes movement in her head,” she said. So when she heard the rhythmic “Yeahs” echoed by Pop Smoke over a melodic beat in the first 30 seconds of the song, it made her think of liberation, joy and the “freedom people feel at the circus.”
WGNtv.com
Dean’s Weekender: Carrie Underwood, Gladys Knight, and movie reviews
CHICAGO – Carrie Underwood and Gladys Knight will be taking the stage in the Windy City along with The Millennium Tour, Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp. Plus the movies “Black Adam” and “Ticket to Paradise” are set to be released in theatres on Friday. Dean...
Field Gulls
Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?
In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
The List: Emojis that make you look old
CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Church closed years ago, but Humboldt Park pastor still holds court for neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An associate pastor hasn't abandoned his post - even after his church closed its doors years ago in Humboldt Park.And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a visit with the Rev. Edwin Barber is the brightest part of many people's day.If anyone has carved out a corner in life, it's Barber. His corner just happens to be at Spaulding and Pierce avenues. "People are hurting, and sometimes people just need an encouraging word," said Barber, associate pastor of Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International.A tired office chair outside a shuttered church is the preferred pulpit for the...
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago sees surge in hate crime reports
CHICAGO - Reports of hate crimes are surging in Chicago, particularly crimes targeting Jews and Blacks, a top mayoral aide disclosed Thursday, amid fears it will only get worse as the 2024 presidential election gets closer. Nancy Andrade, chair of Chicago’s Commission on Human Relations, released the statistics while testifying...
cwbchicago.com
Is Chicago about to experience a ‘drop’ in carjackings? Our crystal ball says ‘yes.’
Your friendly CWBChicago team learned a long time ago to stay out of the prediction business. So, it’s against our better judgment that we make this prediction: Chicago will experience a sharp drop in carjackings during the last three months of this year. We’ll make a second prediction, too:...
fox32chicago.com
National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago
CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
wrtv.com
Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country
ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
thelewisflyer.com
Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy
During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
Former owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall gets probation after 4 women secretly filmed
CHICAGO — The former owner and CEO of two North Side music venues pleaded guilty after secretly filming four women in his home. Michael Johnston, 39, was arrested in Nov. 2021 after his former nanny and her friend came forward saying they were secretly filmed in the nude. Johnston and his wife were initially named […]
