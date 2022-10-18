Read full article on original website
Related
wsplradio.com
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 college students
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Twenty-two-year-old Trevon Morris of Elgin entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that a Kane County prosecutor says Morris’ blood contained three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication after the April 2021 crash in Elgin. Authorities say Morris was street racing and speeding when his car hit a vehicle carrying four Judson University students, killing two of them.
wsplradio.com
Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
wsplradio.com
Two arrested; drugs, cash seized in TRI-Dent raid
PERU – Two men were arrested after a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team search warrant at a Peru business Wednesday. In a press release, authorities claim they located approximately five pounds of purported cannabis, over $10,000 in cash, and other alleged drug related items in a building in the 1700 block of US Route 6. Taken into custody was 36-year-old Andrew Martinez of Peru and 37-year-old Richard Policky of LaSalle. Both men, described by TRI-Dent as the business owners, are facing Felony charges of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver. They were taken to the Bureau County Jail to await a bond hearing.
wsplradio.com
‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur
BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what’s now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur. The legislation was signed into law during a ceremony Wednesday at Boston’s Museum of Science by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign initiated early last year by state Rep. Jack Lewis, beating out another dinosaur that was also discovered in the state. Podokesaurus holyokensis was discovered in western Massachusetts in 1910 by Mount Holyoke College professor Mignon Talbot, the first woman to find, name and describe a dinosaur.
wsplradio.com
Statewide payroll jobs up; Unemployment rate stable in September
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September, which was 3.5 percent.
wsplradio.com
Statewide PACE Program launches to promote investment in clean energy
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Finance Authority announced the launch of a statewide Property Assessed Clean Energy program to promote investment in electric vehicle charging stations, water conservation, and to stimulate the growth of renewable energy throughout the state. Under Illinois law, counties, cities, villages, and incorporated towns may create PACE areas at the request of for-profit and non-profit owners of commercial, industrial, and multi-family properties. C-PACE financing can be used by owners and developers of commercial properties to finance or refinance eligible clean energy improvements in connection with the renovation of existing buildings and new construction, in each case up to 25% of the value of the property.
wsplradio.com
Retired IVCC teacher to donate books raise funds for library
OGLESBY – A retireed Illinois Valley Community College teacher will be donating books to the school to be used as a fundraiser for the library. IVCC will host a reception for instructor Ed Krolak on Thursday. He will be donating 30 copies of his book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays. Those receiving the book will be asked to make a donation to the library. The event will be at 3 PM in the Jacobs Library’s Active Learning Space and will include IVCC English faculty reading portions of Krolak’s book. His 40-year teaching career included assignments at Lostant and LaSalle-Peru Township high schools, LPO Junior College and IVCC. In 1987-88, he taught in England as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange program.
wsplradio.com
Mendota High School to host mental health resource event
MENDOTA – Resources will be available for mental health issues in the community on Tuesday at Mendota High School. Booths of local mental health and community agencies will be present, and prizes will be offered, along with a chance to apply for the Community Wellness YMCA scholarship. The event will be held at the Mendota High School Cafeteria from 5:30 PM to 7 PM, with a presentation at 6 PM. Participating agencies include North Central Behavioral Health, IL Valley Youth Service Bureau, Community Health Partnership of IL, Safe Journeys, Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, Life Balance Counseling, TriCounty Opportunities council Arukah Institute of Healing/C5 Rural, Mendota YMCA, Graves-Hume Library, and more.
Comments / 0