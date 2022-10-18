OGLESBY – A retireed Illinois Valley Community College teacher will be donating books to the school to be used as a fundraiser for the library. IVCC will host a reception for instructor Ed Krolak on Thursday. He will be donating 30 copies of his book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays. Those receiving the book will be asked to make a donation to the library. The event will be at 3 PM in the Jacobs Library’s Active Learning Space and will include IVCC English faculty reading portions of Krolak’s book. His 40-year teaching career included assignments at Lostant and LaSalle-Peru Township high schools, LPO Junior College and IVCC. In 1987-88, he taught in England as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange program.

