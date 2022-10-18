Republicans: I am proud of the moral and political integrity of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. But the rest of your party seems to have lost its way and warped into an unseemly, new party. I believe the Republican Party has been usurped by a group of extreme, radical conservatives called the Freedom Caucus, veterans of the Tea Party movement, funded by the Koch brothers, established essentially to put business interests above the public good. These charlatans masquerade as Republicans borrowing the name seeking a very different agenda. Sadly, reasonable Republicans fell for it and continue to support these contentious people. I think it is fair to say these Tea Party zealots have caused major havoc in traditional bipartisan politics. Let the RNC know that you want your party back and to stop offering you such unqualified, undeserving candidates who are really not Republican, but an alarming new faction using a “grand old” name. LINDA CALCAMUGGIO

