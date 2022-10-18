Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
To the editor: Republicans should take back name
Republicans: I am proud of the moral and political integrity of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. But the rest of your party seems to have lost its way and warped into an unseemly, new party. I believe the Republican Party has been usurped by a group of extreme, radical conservatives called the Freedom Caucus, veterans of the Tea Party movement, funded by the Koch brothers, established essentially to put business interests above the public good. These charlatans masquerade as Republicans borrowing the name seeking a very different agenda. Sadly, reasonable Republicans fell for it and continue to support these contentious people. I think it is fair to say these Tea Party zealots have caused major havoc in traditional bipartisan politics. Let the RNC know that you want your party back and to stop offering you such unqualified, undeserving candidates who are really not Republican, but an alarming new faction using a “grand old” name. LINDA CALCAMUGGIO
