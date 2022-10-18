Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing "Basic Knowledge Facts" And I Hate To Admit It, But I Didn't Know Half Of Them
"Don’t dive in the water to save a drowning person. They WILL kill you or you could injure yourself. Throw them a flotation device. Hand them a broomstick and pull them to safety. Do NOT get in the water with a panicking person."
From dance videos to global sensation: what you need to know about TikTok’s rise
TikTok in 2022 became the most-downloaded app in the world, quietly surpassing long-standing forebears Instagram and Twitter. By the end of this year, it will overtake YouTube as the social media platform users spend the most time watching. The video platform’s meteoric rise has astounded investors and industry experts. As...
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
Comments / 0