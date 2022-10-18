Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Grayslake, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wauconda High School football team will have a game with Grayslake North High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Field Gulls
Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?
In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
idesignarch.com
North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates
This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
parentherald.com
Illinois Teen Unexpectedly Dies After Collapsing During Choir Event
A 17-year-old boy unexpectedly died after he collapsed during a choir event in Naperville, Illinois on Friday, October 14. NBC Chicago reported that Daniel Moshi was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when the senior at Leyden High School in District 212 became unconscious.
Antioch restoring ghost signs - historic paintings of the past
CHICAGO (CBS) -– Antioch in the far north suburbs is unveiling some historic paintings of the past.And you could say it's a ghostly sight but not in the way you might think."Antioch is a charming little town and we're all working really hard to maintain its integrity." Local historian Ainsley Wonderling is talking about a new project along the main street in the far north suburb.It's called Ghosted - an initiative to refresh existing signs and create new ones inspired by the past.A ghost sign is an old hand-painted ad preserved on a building."So, we get out all the old pictures...
northstarnews.org
Intrigued by abstract questions? Join Philosophy club
A new club has been established at Niles North, the Philosophy Club, which works to analyze different beliefs. Junior Bilguun E created the Philosophy Club. He believes that the Philosophy Club can help students answer philosophical questions. “I’ve liked Philosophy ever since middle school,” Bilguun E said. “I found myself...
Elgin man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.
NOAA, Almanac & More: Forecasts for Winter in Chicago Area Share This 1 Prediction
Predicting Chicago winter can be tricky, but three recent forecasts for the area all seem to land on the same thing. If their predictions hold true, it's going to be a snowy next few months in the Chicago area. While most meteorologists caution against far-out predictions, citing a variety of...
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
wbwn.com
Mountain Lion Killed on I-88 in Illinois [PHOTOS]
The report was first submitted as a car-deer incident. However, it turned out o be a car-mountain lion incident on I-88 in DeKalb County in Illinois!. Illinois State Police responded to the incident and took possession of the mountain lion that was struck and killed by a car. The animal was delivered to the University of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis according to wgntv.com.
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake launches all new celebration Saturday: Flannel Fest
Crystal Lake's newest event, Flannel Fest is happening today at Main Beach. There will be Timberworks Lumberjack Shows, live music, axe throwing, food/beer trucks, kids crafts/games, raptor show and a beard contest.
Illinois Teen Tragically Dies While Doing Solo for School Choir
Daniel Moshi was always known as a gifted singer. During a recent concert for his Illinois high school choir, he tragically passed away while performing a solo. His family just shared his story. This sad story from NBC News tells how Daniel Moshi suddenly passed away during a performance with...
Lockdown lifted at Antioch HS after cellphone threat
The police department did not announce an arrest.
