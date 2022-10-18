ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

High School Football PRO

Grayslake, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wauconda High School football team will have a game with Grayslake North High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WAUCONDA, IL
Field Gulls

Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?

In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
CHICAGO, IL
idesignarch.com

North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates

This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
parentherald.com

Illinois Teen Unexpectedly Dies After Collapsing During Choir Event

A 17-year-old boy unexpectedly died after he collapsed during a choir event in Naperville, Illinois on Friday, October 14. NBC Chicago reported that Daniel Moshi was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when the senior at Leyden High School in District 212 became unconscious.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Antioch restoring ghost signs - historic paintings of the past

CHICAGO (CBS) -– Antioch in the far north suburbs is unveiling some historic paintings of the past.And you could say it's a ghostly sight but not in the way you might think."Antioch is a charming little town and we're all working really hard to maintain its integrity." Local historian Ainsley Wonderling is talking about a new project along the main street in the far north suburb.It's called Ghosted - an initiative to refresh existing signs and create new ones inspired by the past.A ghost sign is an old hand-painted ad preserved on a building."So, we get out all the old pictures...
ANTIOCH, IL
northstarnews.org

Intrigued by abstract questions? Join Philosophy club

A new club has been established at Niles North, the Philosophy Club, which works to analyze different beliefs. Junior Bilguun E created the Philosophy Club. He believes that the Philosophy Club can help students answer philosophical questions. “I’ve liked Philosophy ever since middle school,” Bilguun E said. “I found myself...
wbwn.com

Mountain Lion Killed on I-88 in Illinois [PHOTOS]

The report was first submitted as a car-deer incident. However, it turned out o be a car-mountain lion incident on I-88 in DeKalb County in Illinois!. Illinois State Police responded to the incident and took possession of the mountain lion that was struck and killed by a car. The animal was delivered to the University of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis according to wgntv.com.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL

