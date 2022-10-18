SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Finance Authority announced the launch of a statewide Property Assessed Clean Energy program to promote investment in electric vehicle charging stations, water conservation, and to stimulate the growth of renewable energy throughout the state. Under Illinois law, counties, cities, villages, and incorporated towns may create PACE areas at the request of for-profit and non-profit owners of commercial, industrial, and multi-family properties. C-PACE financing can be used by owners and developers of commercial properties to finance or refinance eligible clean energy improvements in connection with the renovation of existing buildings and new construction, in each case up to 25% of the value of the property.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO