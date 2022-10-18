Read full article on original website
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday’s dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, says the statue symbolizes change in Mississippi. The 1955 lynching helped spur the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, depicts the living Till in slacks, dress shirt and tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.
Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
Two arrested; drugs, cash seized in TRI-Dent raid
PERU – Two men were arrested after a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team search warrant at a Peru business Wednesday. In a press release, authorities claim they located approximately five pounds of purported cannabis, over $10,000 in cash, and other alleged drug related items in a building in the 1700 block of US Route 6. Taken into custody was 36-year-old Andrew Martinez of Peru and 37-year-old Richard Policky of LaSalle. Both men, described by TRI-Dent as the business owners, are facing Felony charges of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver. They were taken to the Bureau County Jail to await a bond hearing.
‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur
BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what’s now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur. The legislation was signed into law during a ceremony Wednesday at Boston’s Museum of Science by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign initiated early last year by state Rep. Jack Lewis, beating out another dinosaur that was also discovered in the state. Podokesaurus holyokensis was discovered in western Massachusetts in 1910 by Mount Holyoke College professor Mignon Talbot, the first woman to find, name and describe a dinosaur.
Statewide PACE Program launches to promote investment in clean energy
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Finance Authority announced the launch of a statewide Property Assessed Clean Energy program to promote investment in electric vehicle charging stations, water conservation, and to stimulate the growth of renewable energy throughout the state. Under Illinois law, counties, cities, villages, and incorporated towns may create PACE areas at the request of for-profit and non-profit owners of commercial, industrial, and multi-family properties. C-PACE financing can be used by owners and developers of commercial properties to finance or refinance eligible clean energy improvements in connection with the renovation of existing buildings and new construction, in each case up to 25% of the value of the property.
Statewide payroll jobs up; Unemployment rate stable in September
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September, which was 3.5 percent.
