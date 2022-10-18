Read full article on original website
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties
Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat. The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
WEAU-TV 13
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
WEAU-TV 13
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
La Crosse County Board passes Emergency Sheltering plan
LA CROSSE (WKBT)– La Crosse County will provide hotel vouchers for the local unsheltered population. County board members voted to spend close to $169,000 dollars, the remaining amount set aside for homeless programs in 2018, to help shelter families this winter. More than 100 people are camping at La Crosse’s Houska Park. But the campground will close at the end...
Eau Claire man indicted on 25 counts of fraud
Carter is accused of racking up $511,177 as part of his alleged fraud scheme. He faces a max of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money laundering charge and 2 years prison time for each identity theft charge.
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
cwbradio.com
Wheelers Family Auto Group First Dealership in the Nation to Participate in New Dealer Community Charging Program
Wheelers Family Auto Group will be the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM's goal is to install 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme
MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
winonaradio.com
Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
