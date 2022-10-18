ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, WI

onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties

Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat. The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Country Jam announces 2023 lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wheelers Family Auto Group First Dealership in the Nation to Participate in New Dealer Community Charging Program

Wheelers Family Auto Group will be the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors' new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM's goal is to install 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
MARSHFIELD, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme

MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE

